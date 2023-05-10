NJCAA Tennis: Florida, Kansas Teams Battle For Title | News

It’s the Sunshine State against the Sunflower State on the Texas tennis courts.

Hillsborough (Florida) and Cowley (Kansas) are tied after four days of play in the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Tennis Tournament, held at Tyler Junior Colleges JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Courts.

The two clubs top with 41 points each and two-time defending champion Tyler Junior College comes in third with 37 points. St. Petersburg (Florida) is fourth with 30 points, followed by Abraham Baldwin (Georgia) with 26 points.

Since TJC only has three finalists in the championship games, which are scheduled for Wednesday, the Apache Ladies are mathematically excluded from clinching their 22nd national title. The most points Tyler can win is three and that would only bring the team to 40 points.

Both Hillsborough and Cowley have five final places, including three head-to-head Flight 3 Singles (No. 1 Ita Habekovic, Hillsborough, vs. No. 3 Isid Hernandez, Cowley); Flight 6 Singles (No. 1 Paula Cabrer, Hillsborough, vs. No. 3 Camila Neyra, Cowley) and Flight 2 Doubles (No. 1 Yoana Dudova-Alicia Gomez, Hillsborough, vs. No. 3 Arina Babenko-Ntokozo Zungu, Cowley ).

TJC and Cowley’s Seward County rival in Kansas could be playing spoiler.

The Apache Ladies have two games against the leaders in Flight 4 Singles (No. 2 Yeva Kramarova, TJC, vs. No. 1 Alicia Gomez, Hillsborough) and Flight 5 Singles (No. 3 Natalia Michta, TJC, vs. No. 1 Mariia Koroleva, Cowley).

Tyler also has finalists in Fight 3 Doubles as TJC’s No. 3 Yeva Kramarova-Zoi Spyrou meets Abraham Baldwin’s No. 4 Lilia Jerry-Patricia Principal, who upset Cowley’s Mariia Koroleva-Camila Neyra in the semifinals. Kramarova and Spyrou also defeated the Hillsborough pairing of No. 2 Paula Cabrer-Rocio Martinez.

Cowley netters are in the finals of Flight 1 Singles (No. 3 Alexandra Melnikova, Cowley, vs. No. 5 Camille Belberka, Seward County) and Flight 2 Singles (No. 2. Arina Babenko, Cowley, vs. No. 5 Camille Belberka, Seward County). 1 Carol Mora, Seward County).

Belberka caused a massive upset by knocking out No. 1 seed Arina Gamretkaia from Hillsborough in the semifinals.

Hillsborough has finalists in Flight 1 Doubles with Lady Hawks No. 1 Yoana Dudova-Alicia Gomez going up against Abraham Baldwin’s No. 2 Jou Chen Chen-Nicole Dufour.

Each match won is worth one point.

All six singles finals are scheduled for 8:00 AM and all three doubles finals are scheduled for 11:15 AM

—

NJCAA Division I Women’s National Tennis Tournament

Hosted by Tyler Junior College

JoAnn Medlock Murphy tennis center,

Louise Brookshire Community Tennis Center

Team standings 1, (tie) Hillsborough (Fla.), 41; Cowley (Can.), 41; 3, Tyler JC, 37; 4, St. Petersburg (Fla.), 30; 5, Abraham Baldwin (Ga.), 26; 6, (tie) Collin (Texas), 25; Seward County (Can.), 25; 8, Barton (Chan.), 24; 9, Florida State College, 20; 10, East Florida, 19.5; 11, USC Sumter (SC), 17; 12, (tie) Jones (Miss.), 15; Mississippi Gulf Coast, 15; 14, Wallace State (Ala.), 14.5; 15, Weatherford (Texas), 13; 16, Coast of Alabama, 10.5; 17, Iowa Central 10; 18, meridian (Miss.), 9; 19, (tie) Central Alabama, 8.5; 19, East Central (Miss.), 8.5; 21, Moraine Valley (fig.), 8; 22, Eastern Arizona, 7.5; 23, (tie) Lewis & Clark (Ill.), 7; Mesha (Ariz.), 7; 25, Mercer (NJ), 3.5; 26, Sauk Valley (fig.), 1; 27, Lake County (Ill.), 0.5; 28, (tie) Jacksonville (Texas), 0; Oakton (Ill.), 0.

Flight 1 Singles

Semi-finals No. 5 Camille Belberka, Seward County, def. No. 1 Arina Gamretkaia, Hillsborough, 7-5, 6-3; No. 3 Alexandra Melnikova, Cowley, defeated. Sydney Stone, Tyler JC, 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.

Final No. 5 Belberka vs. No. 3 Melnikova, 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Flight 2 singles

Semi-finals No. 1 Carol Mora, Seward County, def. No. 4 Luciana Braga, Barton, 6-4, 7-5; No. 2. Arina Babenko, Cowley, def. No. 3 Esmee Andresen, Hillsborough, 6-4, 6-4.

Final No. 1 Mora vs. No. 2 Babenko, Wednesday 8 a.m.

Flight 3 singles

Semi-finals When. 1 Nu Habekovic, Hillsborough, def. When. 4 Yeva Kononovych, Tyler JC, 6-3, 6-2; When. 3 Isid Hernandez, Cowley, def. When. 7 Kanna Kobayakawa, St. Louis, MO St. Petersburg, 6-3, 6-3.

Final No 1 Habekovic vs. No. 3 Hernandez, Wednesday 8 a.m.

Flight 4 singles

Semi-finals No. 1 Alicia Gomez, Hillsborough, Defeats. No. 4 Alessia Ciampi, St. Petersburg, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 Yeva Kramarova, Tyler JC, def. No. 3 Ntokozo Zungu, Cowley, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Final No. 1 Gomez vs. No. 2 Kramarova, 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Flight 5 singles

Semi-finals When. 1 Maria Koroleva, Cowley, def. Kyoka Ueno, St. Louis, MO Petersburg, 6-0, 6-2; When. 3 Natalia Michta, Tyler JC, Defeats. When. 2 Camilla Thrones, Hillsborough, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Final No. 1 Koroleva vs. No. 3 Michta, Wednesday 8 a.m.

Flight 6 singles

Semi-finals When. 1 Paula Cabrer, Hillsborough, def. When. 4 Ai Katsura, St. Louis, MO Petersburg, 6-0, 6-1; When. 3 Camila Neyra, Cowley, reports. Luisa Renovales, East Florida State, 6-4, 6-4.

Final No. 1 Cabrer vs. No. 3 Neyra, Wednesday 8 a.m.

Flight 1 doubles

Semi-finals No. 1 Esmee Andresen-Arina Gamretkaia, Hillsborough, def. No. 5 Yeva Kononovych-Sydney Stone, Tyler JC, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Jou Chen Chen-Nicole Dufour, Abraham Baldwin, Defeats. No. 3 Camille Belberka-Carol Mora, Seward County, 6-2, 6-2.

Final No. 1 Andresen-Gamretkaia vs. No. 2 Chen-Dufour, Wednesday 11:15 am.

Flight 2 doubles

Semi-finals When. 1 Joanna Dudova-Alicia Gomez, Hillsborough, Defeats. When. 5 Jaena Morais-Ana Serrano, Seward County, 6-2, 6-2; When. 3 Arina Cowley, Cowley, dev. When. 2 Natalia Michta-Hrudaya Shah, Tyler JC, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Final Good. 1 Dudova-Gomez vs. Good. 3 Babenko-Zungu, Wednesday 11:15 am.

Flight 3 doubles

Semi-finals When. 4 Lilia Jerry-Patricia Principal, Abraham Baldwin, Defeats. When. 1 Maria Koroleva-Camila Neyra, Cowley, def. 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; When. 3 Yeva Kramarova-Zoe Spyrou, Tyler JC, Defeats. When. 2 Paula Cabrer-Dew Martinez, Hillsborough, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Final No. 4 Jerry Principal vs. No. 3 Kramarova-Spyrou, Wednesday 11:15 am.