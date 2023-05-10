The leaves are the hockey knicks, unless it’s the other way around

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the verge of being wiped out of yet another playoff season, and even if they avoid a Game 4 elimination on Wednesday night, the mood is still high. They talked about it, or rather their fans and media talked about it, and they couldn’t stand it.

But it’s not about history, we know it all too well because Leafs fans tell us with their body language. It’s not even that they’re in danger of being swept by the eighth-seeded Florida Panthers, who were a much sexier team a year ago, but retooled themselves from the trainer’s room to the fourth line to be less fizzy and therefore more playable. It’s that they remind us of the inherent ferocity of unwarranted optimism that we also see in the New York Knickerbockers’ fan base. The Knicks are being taught basketball by the equally Floridized Miami Heat just as the Panthers are training the Leafs, and their fans are acting like this is another outrageous miscarriage of justice.

In fact, it’s part of the eight stages of grief for people who claim they don’t know better until it’s too late. Leafs fans operate the same way as Knicks fans, only Knicks fans have missed the playoffs much more often in this century, but the podiums are the same and break up in the same way.

1. That sucked, but next year will be better

2. We didn’t field the best player, but the man we have is definitely the future

3. Our schedule is better than I thought

4. We are a Playoff team

5. We’re really good

6. This is our year

7. Damn

8. We suck, and I knew it all along

9. Fire the coach

10. Blow up the list

11. Let the owner sell because he serves Satan

12a. We fired the coach and blew up the squad, we are ready to make our move

12b. OK, we didn’t blow it up, but we learned from last year

13. See 1.

If the team turns out to be no good, fans skip steps 3 through 6, but otherwise the path is the same, decade in and decade out.

Knicks fans aren’t as good as Leafs fans when it comes to self-pitying resignation. There’s more of a “This team is me OWES” feeling to them, like they’re entitled to the glory of 1970 and 1973 because their parents got to enjoy it, and sporting success is inherited. Leafs fans seem more fatalistic as the reality sets in that Auston Matthews is no more satisfying than Mats Sundin than Dave Andreychuk than Darryl Sittler great and even much loved players who could never reach the cup final let alone win. They regard those players with more affection than Knicks fans Carmelo Anthony and Patrick Ewing and Allan Houston and John Starks and Mark Jackson, because the Knicks haven’t been as good since their last title since the Leafs since theirs. And also because Torontonians are generally less angry about their lot in life than New Yorkers.

But the feeling right now is still the same. They are nearing the end of an once stimulating season because all the things they thought were true have turned out to be just as false as all the other times (or to be fair, are about to become false) , and it is exposed by a lower seed. Leafs fans have had more nasty playoff failures lately and may want general manager Kyle Dubas to fall on all swords as something needs to be done to ease their disappointment, but Knicks fans always want everyone fired starting with the comedy and musical genius that is Jimmy Dolan.

They’re both headed to Stages 9, 10, and 11, and it’s just not going to be familiar for either of them. For those of us addicted to the gloating of watching them from afar, it will be just plain dandy as always. It takes time and repetition to cultivate a fear akin to what Leafs and Knicks fans consider their birthright, just as royal families considered their physical flaws caused by centuries of inbreeding.