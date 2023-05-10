Baseball splits few results with Nebraska





Next game: at Seton Hall 5/12/2023 | 5:00 PM Be able to. 12 (Fri) / 5:00 PM bee Seton Hall History OMAHA, Neb. —The Creighton baseball team shared a few results with Nebraska on Tuesday, May 9 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Creighton won 6–5 on the resumption of an interrupted match on April 18, before falling 7–4 in the series final. The split takes Creighton to 23-19 on the season, while Nebraska is 26-21 overall. Game 1 (Creighton 6, Nebraska 5) In a game interrupted by lightning and rain in the bottom of the seventh inning on April 18 with the game tied at 4–4, the Huskers quickly took the lead. The teams resume the game with the bases loaded and no outs. Nebraska’s Gabe Swansen delivered a sacrifice fly to score Max Anderson from third and give the Huskers the lead. The Bluejays with a few runs in the top of the eighth on a pair of RBI doubles from Ben Gbur And Nolan Sailors to regain a 6-5 lead. Malakai Vetok would hold the Huskers at bay for the rest of the game to secure his second win of the season. Elkhorn’s product threw three innings of one hit scoreless to clinch the win, while Shay Schanaman suffered the loss after allowing two runs in the eighth inning. Creighton had nine hits in the game, including two of each Andrew Meggs , Nolan Clifford Sterling Hays and Gbur. Game 2 (Nebraska 7, Creighton 4) In game two, Nebraska used five runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to claim a come-from-behind 7-4 victory over the Bluejays. Nebraska struck first in the top of the first inning when Brice Matthews hit his 19th home run of the season to open the game. Creighton answered at right back with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame on an RBI double to center left by Hayes and an RBI single back to center by Tyler Lozano to give the Bluejays the first lead of the game. The Huskers would then tie in the top of the second when Matthews hit an RBI single off the pitcher and Griffen Everitt scored from third to tie the game at 2–2. The Bluejays would respond as a sophomore in the bottom of the second inning Hogan Helligso crushed his second home run of the season into the left field bull pen to regain a 3–2 lead for the Bluejays. However, Nebraska moved one run in the top of the fifth and three runs in the top of the sixth to lead 6-3. Creighton got one run back in the bottom of the sixth when the Bluejays loaded the bases on a single by Clifford and back-to-back walks by Helligso and Gbur. Sailor was then hit by a pitch, cutting the deficit to 6–4, before the Huskers pushed their lead back to three on an RBI double into the left center hole by Ben Columbus. Nebraska would hold the Bluejays off the scoreboard the rest of the way to secure the win. Lozano led Creighton’s 10-hit offense with a trio of hits, while Hays and Helligso each had a pair of hits. Senior reliever Paul Bergstrom suffered the loss after giving up two runs, one earned, in 0.2 innings of work. The Bluejays return to action this weekend as they travel to New Jersey to take on Seton Hall in a pivotal BIG EAST series.

