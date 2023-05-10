David White will step down as CEO of New Zealand Cricket in August





Auckland, May 10 (IANS) Long-serving New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White announced he will step down in August. White was appointed CEO of NZC in February 2012 and informed the board of his decision this week, advising staff and the wider New Zealand cricket network on Wednesday morning. White was only the governing body’s fourth chief executive, after Chris Doig, Martin Snedden and Justin Vaughan, to lead NZC since the adoption of the Hood Report recommendations in 1995. White said in an official statement that now was the right time to pass the leadership baton to a new set of hands. “I feel the time is right for myself, my family and NZC. NZC is in a secure financial position with a solid balance sheet and long-term commercial agreements.” “The BLACKCAPS are strong; women’s cricket is healthy, our high-performance program is delivering excellence and community play is stable. It feels like the right time to step aside.” “I am incredibly grateful to the Major and District Associations, NZC staff and boards, our players and not least the New Zealand Cricket Players Association for their willingness to share aligned vision and strategy. Nothing happens isolated, and I think everyone involved can be very proud of what has been achieved,” he said. During White’s tenure, the New Zealand men’s team, then managed by Kane Williamson, won the inaugural 2021 World Test Championship and placed runners-up in the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup and in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups. During his tenure, New Zealand also introduced pay equality in 2022, announcing that the women cricketers will earn the same match allowances as the men under a new five-year deal. Snedden, who now serves as NZC’s board chairman, said under White that NZC saw unprecedented success. “David’s legacy has been immense. Our high-performance systems have never been stronger, our cricket network has a level of financial security and stability never experienced before, and the future for women and girls has never been brighter.” “David’s commercial acumen has driven sales, enabling greater investment across the organization. His administrative skills have led to unique, tailored solutions for our high-value programs and infrastructure – no better exemplified than in the all-weather, on artificial turf based training facilities now located throughout the country.” “Under David, New Zealand cricket has become much more inclusive, especially with regard to women and girls, our tangata whenua and our Pasifika communities.” “When you consider how he navigated the Covid-19 pandemic, maintained the integrity of the community, the national and international game, and his strong influence at the ICC level, you realize how lucky we are to have him at the helm. David leaves NZC with our sincere gratitude and best wishes.” Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

