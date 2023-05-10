Sweden announces selection for World Cup 2023





Sweden has announced its selection for the upcoming 2023 IIHF Men’s World Championship, and it’s packed with an impressive mix of NHL players, high-end SHL players and young talent. The team hopes to clinch Sweden’s first medal at the tournament since winning back-to-back gold in 2017 and 2018. Headlining the roster are some prominent NHLers, including seasoned veteranJacob Silfverbergand younger players wantLuke Raymond,Jonathan BerggrenAndFabian Zetterlund. For Silfverberg, who is rumored to be returning to Sweden after his current contract with the Anaheim Ducks expires, this will be his first World Cup appearance in over a decade. There is also top 2023 NHL Draft prospectLeo Carlsonwho already saw his name named third overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets after spending the entire season in the SHL with rebro HK. On the blue line, Sweden is led by a few old NHLersChristian Folin AndPatrick Nemetbut their best defender is undoubtedly the Washington Capitals youngsterRasmus Sandin. Others, such as three-time Swiss defender of the yearHenrik Tmmernesprovide some valuable depth. In net, Sweden will rely on a trio of capable goalkeepers led by one of the best prospects in the world Jasper Wallstedt. The Minnesota Wild prospect posted a .908 save percentage in 38 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild and racked up a .940 in international play for Sweden last year at the World Junior Championship. If Wallstedt doesn’t run away with the fold, there’s a high-end second option in SHL and KHL veteran Lars Johnsonwho recorded a sparkling .958 save percentage for Sweden during the 2022 Winter Olympics. The full selection can be found below: FAccording to Lindholm

FDennis Everberg

F Marcus Sorenson

FAndre Petersson

FLeo Carlson

FLuke Raymond

FOscar Lindberg

FJacob Silfverberg

FJonathan Berggren

FFabian Zetterlund

FLinus Johnson

FCarl Grundstrom

FJacob de la Rose

FAlexander Nylander DChristian Folin

D Henrik Tmmernes

D Patrick Nemet

D Lucas Bengtson

D Rasmus Sandin

D Anthony Lindholm

D Jonathan Pudas

D Joel Persson GJasper Wallstedt

G Lars Johnson

G Jacob Johnson

