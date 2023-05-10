Eight-run rally in third inning propels Cal Poly past Fresno State, 11-3





VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. — Ryan Stafford produced his first four-hit game of the season and he and Jake Steels each drove in three runs as Cal Poly defeated Fresno State 11-3 on Tuesday night in a non-conference weekday baseball game in front of 1,728 at Baggett Stadium. Returning to the mound for the first time in nearly seven weeks, southpaw Travis Weston retired the Bulldogs in order in the first inning and freshman right-hander freddy rodriguez got his first collegiate victory with four scoreless innings for the Mustangs (16-30). Ryan Stafford had a 4-for-5 night with a single,

two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Fresno State (24-24), who went scoreless for seven innings, broke through for three runs in the last two frames to avoid the shutout. By then, Cal Poly had already built a 9-0 lead, thanks in large part to an eight-run third inning 10-hit standup. Stafford doubled with two outs in the first inning, doubled again to drive in two runs in the third, hit his sixth home run of the season leading into the fourth inning and singled in the eighth for a 4 -out-5-evening on the plate . The catcher from Folsom, California, played left field on Tuesday night and had a trio of four-hit games en route to a pair of Freshman All-American awards a year ago. Steels contributed a pair of RBI hits in the third inning and added another runscoring single in the eighth inning for his fourth 3-hit game of the year. For the record, he stole his 11th base of the season. Cal Poly’s 16-hit offensive offense also included a pair of doubles and two RBIs from the start Colin Villegas and a triple and single of both Taty Shimao And Tanner Sagouspe . The Mustangs produced just two triples in their first 33 games of the year and four in their last 13 games. The Mustangs defeated Fresno State 15–5 on 18 hits on March 28 in Fresno. The third and final meeting between the two Central California rivals will be played next Tuesday, also at Baggett Stadium. Weston retired the first Bulldog batter he faced since he injured his left arm against UC Irvine on March 25. Two fly balls ended his 11-pitch run. Rodriguez (1-2) struckout two batters and also walked two, but gave up only one hit during his four innings of work on the mound for the win. Charlie Royle , Carlo Lopiccolo And Kyle Scott also pitched for the Mustangs. The loss was blamed on Fresno State junior right-hander Jaykob Acosta (1-2) as he gave up seven runs, all earned, and eight hits over two innings. Cal Poly, who is on the Big West Conference schedule this week, visits Utah from the Pac-12 Conference for three games Friday through Sunday at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City. The Utes are 19-27-1 for the season after their 13-7 loss to BYU on Tuesday and hosts New Mexico State on Wednesday.

