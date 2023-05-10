Sports
Georgia football team refuses visit to White House after national title in 2023 | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours
AP Photo/Ashley Landis
The defending national champions of college football will not visit President Joe Biden at the White House this year.
“The University of Georgia first received an invitation on May 3 for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12. Unfortunately, the proposed date is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year,” said the school in a statement (h/t Suppose Emerson of The Athletic). “However, we appreciate the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for teams from Georgia.”
A college football team has not visited the White House since LSU after the 2019 season, although the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Alabama from going past the 2020 season and the reason Georgia did not make the trip after the 2021 campaign.
Both college basketball champions, the LSU women and UConn men, will visit President Biden on May 26.
During Donald Trump’s four years in office, a number of teams refrained from visiting the White House due to political differences, never received an invitation or could not agree on a date. Only one of 14 NBA, WNBA and college basketball champions visited the White House during Trump’s presidency, the 2019 Baylor Bears women’s team.
It was unclear if this year’s LSU women’s team would visit the White House after First Lady Jill Biden suggested second place in Iowa must also be invited after playing well in the national championship game.
Those comments didn’t sit well with LSU star and the Final Four’s most notable player, Angel Reese.
Angel Reese @Reese10Angel
A JOKE. https://t.co/9SiOKQNqbj
But the White House later backtracked on the comments from the First Lady and LSU agreed to meet the Bidens in Washington DC
But aside from that situation and Georgia skipping the trip this year, the White House visit for champion athletes was much less of an ongoing story in the Biden administration than it was under Trump.
