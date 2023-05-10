Hockey India names 18-member Indian Junior Women’s Team for Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023





~Preeti will captain the team, with Deepika as vice-captain~ New Delhi, May 10, 2023: Hockey India on Wednesday named the 18-man Indian Junior Women’s Team for the prestigious 2023 Women’s Junior Asia Cup which begins on June 2 in Kakamigahara, Japan. The Indian Junior Women will face Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Pool A during the group stage, while Pool B consists of hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, China and Indonesia. The 2023 Women’s Junior Asia Cup is a pivotal event for the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team as the top three countries in the tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup. India’s campaign will be led by Captain Preeti, while Deepika has been appointed vice-captain. Goalkeepers Madhuri Kindo and Aditi Maheshwari are included in the squad, along with defenders Mahima Tete, Preeti, Neelam, Ropni Kumari and Anjali Barwa. The midfield consists of Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur and Manashri Narendra Shedage. In India’s front line, veteran Mumtaz Khan, Vice-Captain Deepika and Deepika Soreng will lead the attack, along with newcomers Annu and Sunelita Toppo. Head Coach Janneke Schopman said about the team and the campaign: “It was not easy to select the 18 players for the Junior Asia Cup. The squad is similar to each other, but I think we have selected a strong team for the Junior Asia Cup. There is a lot of talent in India and it is great that these young players are getting the chance to showcase themselves on the international stage.” “With the Junior World Cup qualification on the line, we know we’ll have to compete every second, but I’m excited to see where this team can go,” she added. India will start their campaign against Uzbekistan on June 3, followed by a match against Malaysia on June 5. They will face Korea on June 6, followed by a game against Chinese Taipei. The semi-finals will be held on June 10 and the final on June 11. Indies junior women’s team: keepers: Madhuri Kindo Aditi Maheshwari Defenders: MahimaTete Preeti (C) Neelam Ropni Kumari Anjali Barwa midfielders: Rutaja dadaso written Manju Chorsia Jyoti Chhatri Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke Sujata Kujur Manashree Narendra Shedage Forward: Mumtaz Khan Deepika (VC) Deepika Soreng Ann Sunelita Toppo

