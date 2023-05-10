Sports
Why Kaleb Brown’s Dedication to Iowa Football Matters
Heading into the 2023 college football season, the Iowa offense easily stands out as the team’s number one concern. While the Hawkeyes have tried to improve their historically inept scoring offense by adding proven transfer weapons like quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erick All and offensive tackle Daijon Parker, Iowa nevertheless left the springball with big questions at the wide receiver position. With only four scholarship receivers on the roster and significant injuries at the position over the spring, there was ample reason to doubt that the unit could meaningfully improve from its dismal production of 2022, in which the receiving room combined for only 796 yards and 2 touchdowns. amounted. .
Then, on May 4, Iowa fans got some unexpected good news; help was on its way in the form of ohio state transfer Kaleb Brown.
Brown is the most decorated wide receiver recruit to make his way to Iowa during the Ferentz era. A four-star recruit who was ranked as the 78e best player in the class of 2022 by 247SportsBrown was initially recruited by the Hawkeyes (along with several blue bloods such as Alabama, Michigan, Our lady, and Penn State), but ultimately committed to the Buckeyes. After wearing a red shirt last season and watching a depth chart with two future first rounds NFL draft Being a wide receiver and having as much talent at that position as any other school in the country, Brown chose to seek an opportunity that would allow him to make a significant impact as quickly as possible. Brown certainly seems to have found that in Iowa, a program starved for talent at the wide receiver position and able to give him the chance to push for playing time as soon as he steps on campus.
Brown’s decision to commit to Iowa is important for several reasons. The most obvious of these is its potential to bring real production to a great need. Brown offers Iowa three things it desperately needs in a wide receiver: speed, athleticism and versatility. His tape from high school shows great acceleration and the ability to change direction on the fly and miss defenders in space. The Iowa offense has a significant shortage of players capable of turning routine catches into big plays, and Brown has the kind of outburst that will make him a threat to make a house call every time he touches the ball . Brown also possesses excellent body control and is a fluid athlete who looks comfortable with the ball in his hands no matter how he receives it, whether he’s taking the ball from the backfield, chasing a throw from a wide receiver, or making a catch . . While Brown has the jitters and short-range speed to be an effective slot receiver, he also has the straight-line speed to play on the outside, which is a key area where the Hawkeyes need 2023. deploying in multiple positions forces the defense to consider his presence on the field at all times and allows Iowa to get creative with how they deploy their latest offensive weapon.
However, Brown’s commitment is also important for what it represents for Iowa’s willingness and ability to use the transfer portal to improve its roster. In recent years, the Iowa coaching staff has attempted to remedy the shaky depth at wide receiver by leaning on walk-ons and unannounced transfers from community colleges, a strategy that has seen some success (Kevin Kasper, Riley McCarron, and Nick Easley all started their Hawkeye careers as walk-ons) but have often produced less than inspiring results. This spring, however, Iowa’s coaches showed a willingness to take a critical look at their depth chart and take a step to address a significant weak position using the transfer portal. no fluke.
Perhaps more importantly, Iowa was able to attract a wide receiver from Brown’s pedigree, despite that position group’s lack of production in recent years. While Iowa plays a balanced offensive style that may be more pass-happy than casual observers would appreciate, the Hawkeyes’ heavy reliance on tight ends and running back in the passing game tends to yield modest wide receiver stats. Only two Hawkeye receivers have posted 1,000-yard seasons under Kirk Ferentz (the last of which occurred in 2011), only four players have been drafted at that position since 1999, and Iowa wide receivers had an NFL scoring drought that lasted from 2007–21. Even wide receiver coach Kelton Copeland has that spoken about Iowa’s challenge to recruit recipients, noting that there’s a mantra or this hidden message about recipients in Iowa, that if you come here, you’re just going to get blocked. Copeland has commented that it takes a unique young man to want to play wide receiver in Iowa and that, if you’re the type of guy who is driven by stats, touches, goals, highlights, personal awards, this isn’t the place for you . It’s not because, frankly, you’re not likely to meet the goals you think you should. Either Iowa found such a person in Kaleb Brown, or the Hawkeyes are showing signs of changing the narrative around their programs’ approach to the wide receiver position. The Cade McNamara effect cannot be underestimated either, as the presence of a proven veteran signal caller helped Iowa immensely in his courtship of both Kaleb Brown and fellow transfer receiver Seth Anderson.
However, as important as Brown’s dedication is, there’s no guarantee he can immediately have a transformative impact on Iowa’s offense. Iowa still has several questions along the offensive line that could make it hard for McNamara to buy enough time to attack downfield, the Hawkeyes playing call and route trees still leave a lot to be desired, and it could be the most Kirk Ferentz thing ever to be killed in a Star Wide Receiver transfer only to bury him on the depth chart due to concerns about his blockage or his mastery of Iowa’s notoriously complicated playbook. In addition, Brown may still need some technical seasoning to play the high-level wide receiver position. Spending much of his high school career as a running back, his junior and senior seasons were cut short due to COVID and injuries, respectively, and last season he only had one catch for five yards, which came during garbage time in OSU’s sweeping victory over Iowa. Anyone who expected a redshirt freshman receiver would immediately turn Iowa’s offense, which the fourth fewest passing touchdowns in the country last year, in a powerful airstrike deceives himself.
Still, it’s hard not to see Kaleb Brown’s commitment to Iowa as a positive sign for the Hawkeyes offensive fortunes. Brown is a dynamic weapon that provides valuable depth and a huge talent upgrade in a key position of distress, and his presence on the roster gives Iowa the type of home run threat and perimeter weapon the team lacked last year with Keagan Johnson out. Kaleb Brown may not be able to fix all of Iowa’s offensive problems, but Hawkeye’s passing game is certainly in a much better position with him on the roster than he was a week ago without him.
|
