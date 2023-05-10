Men’s and women’s hockey are scoring well in class again





The sports of NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey continue to do well in the classroom according to Academic Progress Rate (APR) data recently released by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Women’s hockey’s four-year average score from 2018-22 was 991, while men’s hockey scored 984, placing both in the top 10 of all sports. Men’s hockey’s most recent one-year APR score of 980 for 2021-22 ranks sixth among men’s sports with 50 or more teams. In addition, the four-year eligibility percentage for both women’s hockey (994) and men’s hockey (988) placed both in the top six of all women’s and men’s sports, respectively. Created in 2003 to measure Division I schools and teams on the success of their student-athletes in the classroom, the APR awards points to teams based on students’ grades, their progress toward their degree, and for staying at school. Teams are also rewarded in the APR for students who return to school to complete their degree. The APR is related to, but not identical to, the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR), and in some sense serves as a predictor of GSR success. Women’s hockey had a 98 percent pass rate in the most recent study, tied for the best among women’s sports, while men’s hockey had a 92 percent pass rate, fifth best among men’s sports. The calculation of APR also rewards teams when former student-athletes return to school to complete their degree. In recent years, current National Hockey League players such as Johnny Gaudreau (Boston College), Jack Johnson (Michigan), Logan OConnor (Denver), and Jake Oettinger (Boston University) have earned their bachelor’s degrees despite dropping out of school to pursue professional to play. Nine women’s programs Boston College, Boston University, Brown, Quinnipiac, Syracuse, Minnesota Duluth, New Hampshire, Vermont and Yale recorded perfect multi-year average APR scores of 1,000. Eighty-three percent of all women’s teams (30 of 36) included in the study had multi-year scores greater than 980, while two-thirds (24 of 36) had scores of at least 990. Six men’s teams Bowling Green, Canisius, Penn State, Princeton, Notre Dame and Yale had perfect multi-year average APR scores of 1,000. Seventy-three percent of all men’s teams (43 of 59) participating in the study had multi-year APR scores greater than 980, and nearly half (24 of 59) had scores of at least 990. For more information, visit NCAA.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collegehockeyinc.com/articles/2023/05/mens-and-womens-hockey-again-score-well-in-classroom.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos