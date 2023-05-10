Buddo SS begins title defense with emphatic victory over Nyakasura





Fresh Dairy Secondary Schools boys basketball defending champion Buddo SS started strongly to make clear their intention to retain the title during the ongoing championship at Ntare School in Mbarara City. The Wakiso zone giants started with a 52-26 win over Tooro zone champions Nyakasura before beating Luwero zone giants Ndejje SS 51-35 to make it 2 two match wins in Group A. Meanwhile, girls’ defending champions St Mary’s Kitende also started well with two consecutive wins, a 74-5 rout of Kakira SS before beating hosting Ankole zone runner-up Sacred Heart Mushanga 64-9 In Rugby, National and FEASSA champions Namilyango College underlined their stature in the discipline, after limiting Ankole giant Mbarara High School to a nil score with a 65-0 thrashing, while host Ntare School also took a huge thrashing of 61 -0 on the newcomers Katatumba Academy. Defending girls’ soccer champion St. Noa also matched a second win in Group A after beating Moyo SS 4-0, but the biggest win of the day was recorded by Ankole Zone against Boni Consilii who defeated four-time champion Masaka SS 2-0 0 in another encounter in Group A. The games which include basketball, hockey, rugby 15s, table tennis, tennis and girls football for both boys and girls have attracted 4300 athletes and officials and will culminate on Sunday with the top teams qualifying to represent Uganda at the FEASSSA games taking place in Huye, Rwanda in August. Soccer girls Good advice 2 Masaka SS 0 Restore 1 Nyabubare 1 Ryakasinga CHE King of Kings 2 Comboni 0 St Noah 4 Moyo 0 Sheema Girls 2 Bishop Maraka 0 Kasasa 1 Mubende Army Basketball boys Buddha 51 Ndejje Buddo 52 nyakasura 26 Girls Kitende 67 Sacred Heart Straw 9 I ate 39 and drank Saint Mary Gorretti 18 Immaculate Heart 11 Holy Cross 16 Kyambogo 7 Rugby boys Namilyango 65 Mbarara High 00 61 Catastrophe Table tennis girls Mbogo Col. 3 Nabino 1 Mbogo Mixed 3 and Single 0 Mbogo Col 3 Not sure Mbogo High 3 Caltec Academy 0 Kawanda 3 Maryhil 2 Boys Kibuli 3 Ubuntu Seeta High 3 Jinja Col 0 Kawanda 3 Mbarara High School Caltec 3 Busoga Col 0 Leo 3 Mbogo Mixed 0 Mbogo Col 3 St Michael 2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newvision.co.ug/category/sports/buddo-ss-starts-title-defence-with-emphatic-w-159992 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos