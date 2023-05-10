Elon falls to climax in final midweek match of 2023





Next game: North Carolina A&T 5/12/2023 | 6 p.m Be able to. 12 (Fri) / 6pm North Carolina A&T Elon, NC- The Elon Phoenix (28-19) secured another game of double-digit hits on Tuesday night, but the High Point Panthers (17-31) used three big innings to secure a season split with the Phoenix. Elon would fall in their final midweek game of the season by a score of 13-7. Four Phoenix secured multi-hit games including Tanner Holliman who finished with two strikes, including a two-run home run that increased his long ball tally to 11 this season. Charlie Grenatell , Ryan Sprock And Connor Offshack also contributed multi-hit games for Elon with Lucas Stephenson deliver an extra base hit. How it happened Sam Nomura got his first career start on the mound for the Phoenix and his first two innings did not disappoint. The freshman retired six of his first seven batters to get out of the first two frames with minimal damage.

High Point would add their first big inning in the third on an RBI single Cael Chatham and then a three-run home run by shortstop Adam Stuart to give the Panthers a four-run cushion.

Elon would add a run in the bottom of the third when a throwing error from the High Point first baseman got away from the infield and Justin Casella would trot home when the ball entered the outfield.

The Phoenix would get another run this time in the bottom of the fourth on a balk by pitcher Sean Duffy to cut High Point's lead to just two.

The Panthers would claim their second big inning of the ball game by taking home three runs in the top of the fifth. A single by Cael Chatham would bring home one run in the inning, then Adam Stuart would step up again with a two-RBI single to give HPU their biggest lead of the night to that point.

Elon would counter with two runs in the bottom half of the frame. Cole Reynolds would be a single-family home Justin Casella Than Cole Reynolds would score all the way from the first run a Lucas Stephenson RBI double.

High Point would add another six runs in the final third of the ball game with four runs in the seventh and two runs in the eighth. With two outs in the seventh, the Panthers had three consecutive singles to bring in three of the four runs.

Tanner Holliman would give the Phoenix some life, using the windy conditions to his advantage as Holliman homered over the high left field wall to give the Phoenix two quick runs.

In the eighth inning, High Point would add two more runs on a two-run Brett Ahalt home run.

Charlie Grenatell would be responsible for the final run of the night, home pick Connor Coolahan in the bottom of the eighth. Neither team could produce another run in the ninth, so High Point would leave Elon 13-7 victors. Notes and statistics The Phoenix batters collected ten or more basehits for the third consecutive game.

Tanner Holliman clubbed his 11th home run of the season that puts him behind Justin Casella part of the team leader.

clubbed his 11 home run of the season that puts him behind part of the team leader. Charlie Grenatell , Ryan Sprock , Connor Offshack and Holliman all contributed multi-hit games for the Phoenix against High Point.

Cole Reynolds ended the ball game by reaching base three times. The first baseman reached on an RBI-single and two walks.

Justin Casella also reached three times, once on a walk and twice on a hit pitch.

also reached three times, once on a walk and twice on a hit pitch. For the sixth time this season, the Phoenix pitchers combined for 12 or more strikeouts and continue to be one of the mainstays in college baseball in terms of strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Luke Stepheson hit his team-leading 12th double against the Panthers. The double gives Stephenson 20 extra-base hits during the 2023 season.

Connor Offshack continues to impress in the lineup. Offshack now hits .316 and collected his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

After just one hit in two games at the Naval Academy, Ryan Sprock hit two hits for his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

hit two hits for his fifth multi-hit game of the season. Elon has split three season series with members of the Big South: High Point, Campbell, and Gardner-Webb.

