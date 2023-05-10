David White steps down as CEO of New Zealand Cricket

New Zealand Cricket’s long-serving CEO David White has announced that he will step down from his position in August.

White, who was appointed CEO in February 2012, informed the NZC council of his decision this week and advised staff and the wider New Zealand cricket network this morning, according to New Zealand Cricket. He is only the fourth CEO, after Chris Doig, Martin Snedden and Justin Vaughan, to lead NZC since the adoption of the Hood Report recommendations in 1995.

White said it was the right time to pass the leadership baton to a new set of hands.

“I feel the time is right for myself, my family and NZC,” he said. “NZC is in a secure financial position with a solid balance sheet and long-term commercial agreements. The Blackcaps are strong; women’s cricket is healthy; our high-quality program delivers excellence; and the community game is stable. It feels like the right time to step aside.”

Mr White paid tribute to the wider cricket family, saying that what had been achieved over the past 12 seasons would not have been possible without the support and help of key stakeholders.

Looking ahead, White said his immediate focus was to ensure NZC was well prepared for the summer ahead. NZC board chairman Martin Snedden said under White that NZC had reached a level of success not previously thought possible, both on and off the field.

This included the continued success of the Blackcaps, renewed commitment to women and girls and a strong relationship with the NZCPA, culminating in the creation of a groundbreaking joint framework agreement for professional men’s and women’s players.