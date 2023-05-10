Georgia football Dream Quarterback Brock Vandagriff exactly where he wants to be

This is the first part of a two-part series about Brock Vandagriff, who according to Georgia coach Kirby Smart remains in competition for the Bulldogs QB job ATHENS Brock Vandagriff is Mike Bobo’s dream quarterback according to SEC’s all-time leading passer and former Georgia great Aaron Murray.

Part of Murray’s logic is that Vandagriff, like Bobo, has a passion for fishing that seems to have nothing to do with football. RELATED: Yes sir, Brock Vandagriff knows how to handle tough coaching But the other rationale from Murray, who has played for Bobo himself, is very familiar with Georgia’s offensive coordinator, and is that Vandagriff fits the profile. Speaking to you, you’re like Bobo’s son, you sound like him, Murray said in a recent Players Lounge video podcast. I know Mike loves you 100 percent because your personality is perfect for him. But are Vandagriff’s soccer skills and abilities perfect for Bobo and this offense?

The competition Many project fourth-year junior and former Alabama commit Carson Beck to start the opening game for the Bulldogs in 2023. Having the most game action, Beck took the field with those in the annual G-Day Game, having the advantage of throwing to receiving targets Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey throughout the first half. RELATED: Self-assured Carson Beck opens up, now comfortably awkward Vandagriff played the second half with those and failed to target Bowers or McConkey, who were largely held for the last 30 minutes. Furthermore, Kirby Smart went out of his way to notice that Vandagriff dropped some good passes through other receiving targets.

Beck may have looked like the better quarterback on the day, but Smart and Bowers said after the game they thought the QB competition was undecided. After all, Beck opened the first scrimmage of the spring—behind closed gates—with a three-interception performance that led the head coach to refer to an all-metal jacket. Could fans and media get ahead of themselves by predicting that Beck will be the Bulldogs quarterback next season? Progress Vandagriff, once committed to Oklahoma and offensive guru Lincoln Riley, has had options to leave Georgia if he wanted to guarantee himself earlier playing time. I never really look at it that way, Vandagriff said, when asked if it was difficult to stay with UGA in a backup role. I always look at myself when I’m taking notes and doing whatever, that I’m not there yet. RELATED: Two Georgia quarterbacks in the early Heisman Trophy Top 20

Vandagriff recalls calling home early in his career to his father, Prince Avenue Christian Championship coach Greg Vandagriff, who told him he had figured out the Georgia offense and was ready to go. Then you learn more, and you’re like, ‘I’m not even close to where I need to be,’ Vandagriff said. I feel like you are always learning and trying to get better and perfect your craft. When your time comes, you go out and do what is comfortable. I make sure I’m always striving for something. I make sure I’m always chasing something, it keeps my mind working hard. The student athlete Vandagriff checks the boxes in class like no other quarterback Smart has recruited, as he is on track to graduate in just three years. It’s an impressive feat in contrast to outgoing sixth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett, who advertised UGA on the national championship game scoreboard as a spring graduate. Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm recently compared Vandagriff to Bennett as a player, but said he was a taller, more athletic version than the Manning Award winner.

WATCH: Brock Vandagriff hammers the nail on Georgia, shares insights However, Vandagriff isn’t as fluid with the attack as Bennett or Beck, and he admits he had a rocky start at Georgia. One thing I’ll address in my freshman year was that I didn’t struggle with my identity, but I couldn’t sleep at night, Vandagriff said. I just thought so much about football and replayed plays in my mind. The ghost Vandagriff shared how his faith has helped him find more peace within himself and transfer it to the football field. My faith has grown tremendously, and God has me right where I want to be right now, so just grow and be strong and know who I am, Vandagriff said. At the end of the day, you are still loved by God and your identity is found in Christ. Vandagriff said he no longer takes the bad practice home with him. I’m just learning to flush that, Vandagriff said. After practice, you watch a movie and you’ve had a great day or a bad day, but you can’t let that stuff continue. What’s next Vandagriff held a youth camp with Bowers in nearby Winder last Saturday with over 400 young players. The players’ love for the game was evident and they will soon be spending a lot more time together when off-season practices resume on June 1. Vandagriff said he can’t wait. I think the most important thing, and Coach (Todd) Monken was really big on it, in the summer is a good time to just work on your timing with wideouts, Vandagriff said. You’re not going to have 11 guys in full pads for the summer practices and voluntary stuff, (but) just timing with receivers is important because we’ve got two new guys coming in and everybody runs their routes differently. Vandagriff noted how the different stride lengths receivers take lead to the differences in timing, and as most football fans know, one of the most important facets of football is anticipation. Vandagriff knows he has some catching up to do in that regard. I wasn’t as lucky to go with one and two last year as I was this spring (or even with guys that Carson has had to throw at for a year or two), Vandagriff said. I have yet to have that chemistry as well, and another thing will probably just clear the base. It’s a blue-collar approach, but it’s what works for Vandagriff, a former high-profile recruit who has chosen to stay in Georgia rather than transfer to a starting spot at another SEC program. I think guys sticking around, you see it in all the different positions, especially with Georgia, Vandagriff said, and I think it shows the product of the program. Anyone across the country will tell you this place is like family. But you come to Georgia and see it first hand; you are loved by everyone.

