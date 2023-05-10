Atlantic Hockey Transfer Portal Update: Part 1

The NCAA free agency has been active this spring, with the transfer portal wide open and programs being replenished for the 2023-2024 season.

While Atlantic Hockey programs take their share of the pie, Army West Point and Air Force academies watch, sticking to their recruiting plans and relying on chemistry and cohesion in the locker room.

AIC

The Yellow Jackets finished second in Atlantic Hockey after four years as regular-season champions.

The Jackets are poised to become one of the older programs in the 2023-2024 campaign and gear up for another NCAA tournament.

In: Jr., G. Cole Hudson.

Hudson joins from Vermont after not seeing any playing time in the 2022-2023 season and appearing in just two games in the 2021-2022 season.

Hudson will aim for more ice time with Jarrett Fiske transferring to Niagara.

In: Grad., F, Jordan Steinmetz.

Steinmetz comes in after 122 games with St. Lawrence.

Steinmetz scored 16 goals and 35 points this season as captain of the Saints.

Out: Grad., G, Jarrett Fiske (Niagara).

Fiske went 10-8-6 with the Jackets last season with a 2.38 GAA, .923 SV%, and two shutouts.

Bentley

After 21 seasons, coach Ryan Soderquist announced his departure from the program.

Before and after his departure, the Falcons were busy on both sides of the portal and will lose three of their top-4 scorers this season.

In: So., D, Greg Japchen.

Japchen left Union after eight games and no points this season.

He brings a reliable, two-way defensive style with an upward trajectory and an eagerness for more ice time.

In: Jr., D, Samuel Durr.

Duerr played 32 games with Maine between 2021 and 2023, recording seven points as a stay-at-home defenseman.

In: Gr., F, Liam Izyk.

Izyk skated with Alabama-Huntsville in 2019-2020, recording 11 points in 32 games.

In three years at Boston College, Izyk took on a deep role, scoring 11 points in 64 games.

Out: Sr., F, Cole Kodsi (Union).

Kodsi scored seven goals and 16 points in 34 games during the 2022–23 season.

Out: Jr., F, Harrison Scott (Maine).

Scott recorded eight goals and 15 points in 32 games, building on his freshman tally of four goals and 11 points.

Out: So., F, Nicholas Niemo (Maine).

Niemo recorded eight goals and 22 points as a member of the National Rookie of the Year watchlist, leading the Falcons in scoring last season.

Portal Update:

V Ryan Miotto (Canisius) to Vermont

F Albin Nilsson (Niagara) to Miami

F Lucas Vanroboys (Bentley) to UMass

Out: Gr., F, Lucas Vanroboys (UMass).

Vanroboys finished third in team scoring with 20 points and had a team-leading 16 assists.

Canisius

A late-season surge, conference tournament title, and NCAA Tournament berth marked the Golden Griffins’ 2022–23 season.

With a significant portion of the roster out of date, there will be a lot of questions in Buffalo.

In: So, F, Grant Porter.

Porter joins the Griffins after a one-game freshman season with Providence.

Ice age shouldn’t be a problem, and his junior career is promising under his new coach Trevor Large.

Out: Gr., G. Jacob Barczewski (Michigan).

Barczewski leaves the Griffins after four strong seasons.

The netminder amassed a 44-42-8 record on the heels of a 2.60 GAA, .917 SV% and six shutouts.

Out: Sr., F, Ryan Miotto (Vermont).

Miotto recorded 35 points (17 G, 18 A) in 42 games during a breakaway season with the Griffins.

Holy Cross

The Crusaders have yet to add someone through the transfer portal this spring.

Tournament heroics earned the Crusaders a second-place finish in the conference tournament.

Despite a few transfers, tension is mounting at Holy Cross.

Out: Gr., D, Nick Hale (State of Ferris).

Hale captained the Crusaders this season as he improved his defensive play with little offensive reduction.

Out: Gr., F, Alex Peterson (UMass-Lowell).

Peterson was assistant captain last season and had a career year with 19 points (5 G, 14 A).

