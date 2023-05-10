Softball sees six honored with MAC Postseason Awards

CLEVELAND — For their strong play over the course of the 2023 Mid-American Conference season, six members of the Ball State softball program were honored Wednesday (May 10) by MAC’s 11 head coaches with the release of postseason awards of the competition.

Leading the way for the Cardinals was a pair of All-MAC First Team selections in redshirt sophomore catcher McKayla Timmons and senior third baseman Hayley Wynn .

Ball State also placed three student-athletes on the All-MAC Second Team, with senior shortstop End Daniel redshirt freshman utility player McKenna Mulholland and sophomore pitcher Angelina Russo all deserve kudos. Mulholland, along with pitcher Bridy Murphy were also selected to the MAC All-Freshman Team.

With Timmons and Wynn both earning 2023 All-MAC First Team honors, the Cardinals now have 34 first team selections since the 2009 season, the most of any league school. Miami is second during the period at 31, while Northern Illinois is third at 26.

The Ball State softball team returns to action Thursday when it opens play in the 2023 MAC Softball Championship as No. 4 with a 3:30 p.m. game against top seed and tournament host Miami.

MCKAYLA TIMMONS: First Team All-MAC

Redshirt sophomore catcher McKayla Timmons earns All-MAC honors for the first time in her career after leading the Ball State offense with 29 RBI over BSU’s 29 league games. Timmons, a .349 batter in MAC play, drove in what turned out to be the game-winning RBI in seven of the Cardinals’ 17 league wins, four of them coming via a home run.

“I’m proud of McKayla’s impact this year,” said head coach Lacy Schurr said. “Her 2022 season was cut short due to injury, but she came in this year hungry to finish what she started. She has stepped up her game both physically and mentally and it has really paid off.”

In fact, Timmon’s 10 home runs in conference play tied for fourth among all players in the league, while her .733 slugging percentage was seventh. Timmons was a starter in all 29 MAC games for the Cardinals, also catching four runners trying to steal and scoring three pickoffs at the catcher in league play.

HALEY WYNN: First team All-MAC

Senior third baseman Hayley Wynn earns All-MAC honors for the first time in her career after finishing MAC play as one of the league’s top producers, fourth in runs scored (26) and seventh in RBI (27). One of the league’s leading hitters, seventh with a .375 average, Wynn reached base safely in 25 of BSU’s 29 league games and accounted for at least one run (a run scored, or RBI) in 19 games.

“Haley has taken a huge step for us this year,” said Schurr. “She was pushed into the opening position for game one and hasn’t looked back. Her maturity in that position is invaluable! She’s been such a spark for us, and I’m so proud of her and what she’s been able to do. ” To accomplish.”

Of her 33 league hits, 15 went for multiple bases, including nine home runs, five doubles and a triple. She produced the first two career home run games of her career in MAC play this season, taking to the field twice in the same game at Kent State, against Central Michigan and at Akron, all three Ball State wins. Wynn also placed second in the MAC in walks (21), fourth in on-base percentage (.491), fourth in OPS (1,252), and fifth in slugging (.761).

AMAIA DANIEL: Second Team All-MAC

Senior short stop End Daniel earns All-MAC honors for the second time in her career after also being named to the All-MAC First Team last season. Daniel was a starter in all 24 league games she played this season, leading the pace of all league players with a .405 batting average in MAC games. Of her 30 league hits, she collected four doubles, a triple and a pair of home runs.

“Amaia has been a leader for us both on and off the field from the moment I arrived in Muncie,” said Schurr. “She’s so much fun to coach, and I’m so glad she’s getting recognition for all she’s done!”

Daniel drove in 10 RBI and scored 16 runs in MAC play while producing a .568 slugging percentage and a .494 on-base percentage to rank ninth among league players with a 1,062 OPS. She also had a hand in helping the Ball State defense turn five double plays in MAC play.

MCKENNA MULHOLLAND: Second Team All-MAC & MAC All-Freshman Team

Red shirt freshman McKenna Mulholland earns All-MAC honors for the first time in her career after finishing second among all MAC freshmen with a .360 batting average in league games. In fact, she led all MAC players with 11 doubles in conference play, three more than the next closest player. In total, Mulholland hit at least one basehit in 17 of her 29 league games, while reaching base safely in 20 games.

“McKenna has been pushed into all sorts of positions on the field this year and she has risen to every challenge and opportunity,” said Schurr. “This is just the tip of the iceberg for her!”

In addition, Mulholland owned a .432 on-base percentage, a .587 slugging mark and a 1.019 OPS in conference play. She accounted for at least one run (run score or RBI) in 11 league games, including three RBIs in a few games. Mulholland also turned in a 4-for-4 effort in BSU’s regular season finale in Akron (April 30), hauling in three RBIs to help the Cardinals secure the 5-4 win and a berth in the 2023 MAC Tournament to set.

ANGELINA RUSSO: Second Team All-MAC

Sophomore pitcher Angelina Russo earns All-MAC honors for the first time in her career after turning in another strong MAC season by producing a 2.21 ERA over 69.2 at bats to finish third in the conference. The winner of the 2022 MAC Freshman Pitcher of the Year and the 2022 MAC All-Freshman Team, Russo ranked fourth among MAC pitchers with an opposing .224 batting average in league games, while setting a record 7 -4 and struckout 61 total.

“Angelina is such a special pitcher,” said Schurr. “She brings some tools that not many pitchers have. She’s gained a lot of experience over the last two seasons and it really showed in her presence and attitude on the mound. I’m so happy for her!”

Russo also combined for a pair of MAC league shutouts, in addition to combining for just the 19th no-hitter in program history as the Cardinals defeated Buffalo 11-3 (6) on April 16. She knocked out league foes in seven of her 21 MAC appearances while limiting opponents to one point on seven other occasions. Russo also held his opponents to two or fewer hits in 11 appearances, while notching at least one strikeout in 20 appearances, including a MAC season-high eight strikeouts in BSU’s 8–4 victory over Central Michigan (March 25).

BRIDIE MURPHY: MAC All-Freshman Team

Freshman pitcher Bridy Murphy earns MAC All-Freshman Team honors after a solid debut season in the circle, with a 6-3 record and a 2.50 ERA over 15 MAC appearances. She struck out 27 batters in 42.0 innings of work, while holding opponents scoreless in seven appearances and only one run in four other appearances.

“Bridie’s freshman year was everything you expect from a freshman,” Schurr said. “She’s gotten better with every inning and every pitch she’s pitched. I’m excited to see what’s in store for her!”

Murphy struck out at least one batter in 13 MAC appearances, striking out five in MAC’s season-high to earn the save in Ball State’s 6–2 victory over Buffalo (April 15), in which she faced all nine batters she faced turned off in a row. A day later, she also combined with Russo to help record the 19th no-hitter in program history in the 11-3 (6) victory over the Bulls. Murphy finished the regular season by earning the save in Ball State’s 5-4 victory in Akron, striking out all three batters she faced to help the Cardinals secure a place in the MAC tournament of 2023.