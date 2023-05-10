Glamorgan welcomes Worcestershire to Sophia Gardens

Head coach Matt Maynard has designated a 12-man squad for our LV= County Championship game against Worcestershire.

Welsh County welcomes the Pears to Cardiff, who are still looking for their first win of the season despite a stellar performance at Headingley.

Michael Neser became the first Glamorgan bowler since Robert Croft in 2010 to hit a hat-trick as he recorded a best bowling figure of 7/32 in the first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne, playing his last Glamorgan home game before joining the Australian Test squad, was also in sparkling form.

He scored a rough half-century in the first innings, before hitting an unbeaten 170 in the second innings, further demonstrating why he is the best red-ball batsman in the world.

Glamorgan could not force a victory, however, as the game reached the last ball in a thrilling conclusion, with Yorkshire escaping by nine wickets.

Glamorgan headed into the game, still 5th in the Division Two table after four draws, while Worcestershire are one place above Welsh County with one win, one loss and two draws in their season to date.

View from the camp – David Lloyd

“We’ve been up and down a bit in terms of results. We haven’t lost or won a game yet! We’re just trying to find that consistency.

“I think we’ve found that in the last few games. Performance has improved so there is a lot to look forward to this week.

“Timm and Ness have been incredible so far this season but to see James Harris and Jamie McIlroy bowl like this has been amazing as they work extremely hard to get better week in and week out.

Head to Head – Glamorgan v Worcestershire

Glamorgan bossed their match against Yorkshire in Leeds last weekend, coming within one wicket of clinching their first win at the Headingley ground since 1999, when a pulse-pounding game of cricket all ended with Yorkshire’s last pair at the wicket. Worcestershire were also drawn against Sussex at New Road and are fourth in Division Two, five points ahead of Glamorgan, who remain in fifth after their dramatic draw against the Tykes.

With Glamorgan still waiting for their first win of the 2023 season, Worcestershire have one success to their credit, having beaten Derbyshire by eight wickets in the opening round a month ago. Nevertheless, Glamorgan can boast Timm van der Gugten, the leading bowler in Division Two cricket this summer, with the Dutchman already taking 21 wickets at just 21 runs apiece.

The two sides drew at Cardiff last summer, but Worcestershire prevailed after 172 from Gareth Roderick allowed the visitors to force the follow-on before rain washed out play on the final afternoon. Glamorgan’s most recent victory in Championship cricket against Worcestershire in Cardiff came in 2013 when the Welsh county won by ten wickets in a match in which Mike Reed claimed 5/27 in the visitors’ first innings before Jim Allenby hit 78 before taking 4/27 to put Glamorgan in the upper hand.

During Worcestershire’s visit to Cardiff in 2019, Marnus Labuschagne scored a century in each innings, while Brett D’Oliveira, who will lead Worcestershire at Sophia Gardens, scored a hundred as the match ended in a draw after Glamorgan gave the visitors a target of 326 in 66 overs.

Museum tours

A visit to the CC4 Museum of Welsh Cricket is also part of the match day experience at Sophia Gardens. Located on the first floor of the National Cricket Centre, the museum contains a number of displays celebrating the long and proud heritage of cricket in Wales.

Among the exhibits in the museum are special ones that celebrate the long-standing friendship between Australian batting maestro Don Bradman and Doug Davies, a club cricketer here in South Wales. There are also special screenings celebrating the 75th birthday of Glamorgan who won the County Championship for the very first time in 1948, as well as another celebrating the success of Welsh schoolgirl Sophia Smale playing for Western Storm, The Oval Invincibles and the England Under 19 team earlier this year at the World Cup in South Africa. There are also a number of second-hand cricket books and old Glamorgan Yearbooks for sale at the museum. The museum is usually open from 1000 until the end of the tea break.

How to watch

There will be a live stream and you can watch on the Glamorgan website via the match center with commentary from Nick Webb and colleagues.

The match will also be broadcast on our social media channels, with updates, highlights and coverage throughout the match.