Women’s Hockey Sets 2023-24 Conference Schedule – Ohio State Buckeyes





EXTRA INFORMATION: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook Columbus, Ohio The Ohio State Women’s Hockey Teams 28-game conference schedule for the 2023-24 season has been set, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who finished 23-4-1 in league games last year, will be playing their 25th season in the program’s history this fall. The 2022-23 WCHA regular season champions, the Buckeyes, will begin the conference in the same place they finished last season at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn. Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth meet October 13-14 to open their respective 28-game WCHA schedules. The Buckeyes continue the season on the road the following weekend, making the trip back to Minnesota to play St. Thomas on October 20-21. In the first home series of the 2023-24 season, Ohio State will face Minnesota on October 27-28. Last year at the OSU rink, the Buckeyes had their highest attendance average in program history and posted a winning record of 16-1-2. Ohio State is making its final road trip of 2023 to play Bemidji State on November 3 and 4. The team then hosts three consecutive conference series, beginning with the National Championship rematch against Wisconsin on November 17-18. The Buckeyes calendar year concludes with series against St. Cloud State (December 1-2) and Minnesota State (December 9-10) in Columbus. Ohio State’s first games of 2024 will be played January 12-13 in Minnesota. Minnesota Duluth is the Buckeyes’ first opponent at the OSU rink in the new year, with the teams facing off on January 19-20. For the second straight year, the Buckeyes host St. Thomas on the last home weekend of the regular season (February 23-24) and travel to Wisconsin for the regular season finale (February 23-24). At the conclusion of the regular season, all eight league teams advance to the conference tournament, with teams’ seeding determined by their finish in the WCHA standings. The top four seed each host a best-of-three quarterfinal series over the weekend of March 1-3, with the four winners advancing to meet at the Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff Semifinals on March 8. Admission to Ohio State women’s hockey games at the OSU Ice Rink is free. The full 2022-23 schedule can be found at the Ohio State Women’s Hockey Schedule. Game times and non-conference opponents will be announced at a later date. 2023-24 Ohio State Women’s Hockey WCHA Schedule

October 13-14 in Minnesota Duluth

October 20-21 in St. Thomas

October 27-28 vs. Minnesota

November 3-4 in the state of Bemidji

November 17-18 vs. Wisconsin

December 1-2 vs. St Cloud State

December 9-10 vs. the state of Minnesota

Jan. Minnesota 12-13

January 19-20 vs. Minnesota Duluth

January 26-27 at St. Cloud State

February 2-3 against Bemidji State

February 10, 9-10 in the state of Minnesota

February 16-17 vs. St Thomas

February 23-24 in Wisconsin

March 1-3 WCHA Quarterfinals (at campus locations)

March 8-9 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff (Ridder Arena)

March 14 NCAA Regionals

March 22-24 NCAA Frozen Four #GoBucks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/womens-hockey-sets-2023-24-conference-schedule/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos