Softball goes to Oxford for MAC Championship

THIS WEEK IN BALL STATE SOFTBALL:Ball State opens play in the 2023 MAC Softball Championship Thursday at 3:30 PM as it takes on host and No. 1 seed Miami at Miami Softball Stadium … The double-elimination tournament continues with three games on Friday and the championship game(s) ) Saturday.

A BRIEF LOOK AT THE CARDINALS:Ball State enters the MAC Softball Championship with an overall record of 27-24, including a 17-12 league mark…Ball State secured one of four spots in the MAC Championship by winning two games out of three in Akron… The teams split an April 29 doubleheader with the Cardinals winning game one by a score of 6-1 and the Zips winning the nightcap 2-1… BSU then won the rubber game on April 30 with a score of 5-4… Competing in the MAC championship, senior shortstop End Daniel leads the Ball State offense and ranks 42nd nationally in her .404 batting average, while senior infielder Hayley Wynn is 60th nationally with her .396 average … In the circle, sophomore Angelina Russo leads Ball State’s pitching staff with her 2.76 ERA and .219 batting average against more than 116.2 innings of work.

THE OVERALL RECORD:Ball State enters the MAC Championship with an overall record of 1148-1140-4 (.502) dating back to the 1975 season…The Cardinals have 30 or more wins in 16 seasons, most recently a score of 37 -18 under current head coach Lacy Schurr in 2021… Of the 16 seasons with 30 or more wins, 11 have been achieved in the last 15 seasons.

VERSUS THE MAC CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD:

– Ball State enters the 2023 MAC Softball Championship with a 27-27 record in league tournaments… The Cardinals won the event in 1998, 2010 and 2015 with perfect 4-0 runs… Ball State was also the runner up in the 2001 tournament with a 3-2 record … A complete history of the MAC Softball Championship can be found on page 3.

– VERSUS NO. 1 MIAMI: The Cardinals hold an all-time series lead of 59-54, despite Miami winning eight of its last nine encounters…BSU clinched an eight-game RedHawks winning streak with a 10-0 (5) victory on April 26 at the regular season 2023 season finale…Miami has a 3-2 lead in the MAC Championship game, despite the Cardinals winning the final tournament game by a score of 8-5 on May 7, 2015.

– VERSUS NO. 2 OHIO: Ball State holds an all-time series lead of 51-43-1 against the Bobcats, despite Ohio winning the 2023 regular season series in Athens… The teams have met only three times in MAC Championship play, with Ohio a 2- 1 edge… The final tournament meeting was a 3-2 (8) Bobcats win on May 8, 2019.

– VERSUS NO. 3 CENTRAL MICHIGAN: While Ball State has won 11 of the last 15 meetings between the two teams, including all three games this season, Central Michigan holds an all-time series lead of 78-41… The teams are tied at 4 -4 in MAC Championship game, with the Cardinals taking a 5-1 win in the final tournament game on May 10, 2018.

BALL STATE NEWS & NOTES:

ALL-TIME MAC ALL TOURNAMENT SELECTIONS:Ball State has had 20 different players earn awards from all tournaments… In addition, three Cardinals have earned Most Valuable Player honors at the MAC Softball Championship: Hanne Stuedemann (2015), Elizabeth Milian (2010), and Heather Hinkle (1998).

YACHT 200: Senior shortstop End Daniel enters the MAC Championship with 199 career hits and is one shy of becoming just the ninth player in program history to reach 200 career hits… Over 210 career games, Daniel has tallied 139 singles, 39 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs… She also aims to become the eighth player in program history to reach 200 career hits, with the fastest being Jennifer Gilbert (2011-2014) doing it in 153 games.

MORE ABOUT DANIEL: End Daniel who has reached base safely in 40 of the 46 games she has played this season has moved up to eighth in program history with a career .427 on base percentage… Just the 16th Cardinal to hit 100 RBIs in his career, currently ranked 12th on BSU’s career charts at 118, Daniel is 17th all-time with a batting average of .331…She is also tied for ninth in career doubles (39), 11th in runs scored ( 122) and 17th in home runs (18) … On defense, she has helped make 46 career double plays, the second most in program history.

GONE WITH THE WYNN: Senior infielder Hayley Wynn opened the year with a bang, hitting a solo home run to center field for Ball State’s first hit of the 2023 season in the team’s 5-3 victory over Samford (February 17)… Since then, Wynn has added nine more at home runs, including three games with a few bombs, to move up to a tie for 14th in program history with a career-high 19 home runs.

MORE ABOUT WYNN: Hayley Wynn enters the MAC Softball Championship as one of the most prolific hitters in the history of the program and ranks 11th on the Ball State career charts with a .340 career average, including her .396 this season…She is also 12th all-time times in slugging percentage (.543) and 10th in on-base percentage (.419) … In addition, her career 132 runs scored are ninth in program history, while her average of .88 runs per game this season is third in the MAC and 71st national.

ON THE BASIC PATHWAYS: Ball State did a great job on the basepaths this season, stealing 77 bases, which is the ninth-best single-season mark in program history…In fact, the Cardinals are currently second in the MAC and 49th nationally with a 1.53 steals-per-game average…Junior outfielder Remington Ross leads the way and hits a perfect 23-for-23 in stolen bases… With the mark, Ross remains the first in program history with a .978 (45-for-46) stolen base percentage… In addition, her 45 career stolen bases its 10th in the program’s history.

NEAR PERFECTION: Sophomore pitcher Angelina Russo who pitched the first perfect game in program history against Western Michigan last season, added to her knowledge in the 10-1 (5) victory over Lindenwood (Feb. 19), recording just the 18th recorded no-hitter for the Cardinals that dates back to the 1980 season… The 2022 MAC Freshman Pitcher of the Year and a MAC All-Freshman Team selection, Russo retired 15 of 17 batters she faced against the Lions with a walk and an error if any blemishes… She also struckout three batters in the game.

ANOTHER NO-NO: Ball State recorded its 19th recorded no-hitter in the April 16 victory over Buffalo as a sophomore Angelina Russo and freshmenBridie Murphycombined to keep the Bulls hitless in the 11-3 (6) win…Russo pitched the first 4.0 innings, giving up no hits and striking out five…Murphy followed with six outs of the seven batters she faced, including a pair of strikeouts…Murphy’s lone runner got on a two-run error…The attempt was only the fourth combined no-hitter in program history.

DOUBLE:The Cardinals are second in the MAC and 25th nationally with an average of 1.53 doubles per game…Redshirt freshman utility player McKenna Mulholland tied for third place in the MAC with 13 doubles, while senior catcher/infielder Jazmyne Armendariz ranks eighth out of 12…BSU has 78 doubles in a year, tying for the ninth in a season in the program’s history, with at least one double in 41 games, including a season-high six against Sacred Heart (10th of March).