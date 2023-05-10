2021 WR Signer Destyn Hill in the FSU Student List





FSU football may have accomplished a miracle. According to multiple sources, Class of 2021 lists four-star wide receiver, Destyn Hill signing, in the FSU student roster. Next week he starts summer courses at the university. Destyn Hill (formerly known as Destyn Pazon) was the top candidate in the recruiting class of FSU Football 2021 from Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. He chose Florida State over schools such as Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and others. The 6-foot, 200-pound athlete made his presence known. During his senior season, Hill had 33 receptions for 806 yards and 15 touchdowns in just 11 games.

The talented recipient candidate would enroll at the state of Florida in the summer of 2021. However, the standout Edna Karr High School did not enroll in the university. This move prompted the Seminoles to issue the following statement after his deferred enrollment: “Destyn Hill’s enrollment has been delayed due to a personal matter. While respecting the privacy of his family, we look forward to having him join our program in the future.” From then on, the rumors started swirling as to his exact arrival time. It became more of a belief when you saw the aspect with Hill arriving on campus, as some Seminoles fans even jokingly began to wonder if the pass catcher was a real person. On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman made the following report on December 12, 2022: Former top-100 WR Destyn Hill of New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr is expected to enroll in Florida state in May, a source tells On3 One of the fastest players in the nation, Hill signed with the Noles over Alabama in February 2021 @Warchant @josh_newberg https://t.co/muDO5vTe8y — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 13, 2022 After Spiegelman’s report, many fans uttered the line, “Not again!” We had all heard this story before, as Hill was scheduled to enroll at FSU in Summer 2021, then it would be January 2022 (then the enrollment schedule was moved to Summer 2022). It became tiresome for individuals to get their hopes up each and every off season. But the moment we’ve been waiting for is FINALLY here!

It’s fair to wonder how much of an impact Hill will have given he’s been out of football for the past few years. What kind of football form will he have? Will he even be able to contribute during his time at FSU? At worst, he was a talented wide receiver with exhilarating speed while in high school. I believe only that can be worth the wait if he develops well.

For reference, Hill still has all his years of eligibility.

