UMD Women’s Hockey Notebook: Bulldogs Lose Stewart to Transfer Portal, Release Schedule for 2023-24 – Duluth News Tribune





DULUTH To ease the chaos of the transfer portal, the NCAA created windows for each sport limiting when an undergraduate student-athlete can submit their name. For hockey, this is 60 days, starting the day after NCAA tournament brackets are announced. The men’s window closes on May 18, while the women’s window closes on May 4. postgraduate student-athletes can join at any time. On Wednesday, a UMD women’s hockey team postgraduate senior defenseman Taylor Stewart, put her name in the transfer portal, according to multiple Forum Communications sources. She graduated from UMD on Saturday with a bachelor’s degree in biology but is eligible for a fifth season of NCAA eligibility to play during the 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic. According to multiple News Tribune sources, Stewart’s departure is for academic reasons. She would be one of two fifth-year seniors on the 2023-24 Bulldogs roster, along with center Mannon McMahon, who graduated Saturday with a degree in professional sales. The return of both players was officially announced by UMD on April 14. Stewart’s departure leaves the Bulldogs with only one of their top four defensemen junior Nina Jobst-Smith returning from the 2022-23 team that reached the NCAA Regional Finals this season. Maggie Flaherty’s top defensive combination and 2022 Olympic gold medalist Ashton Bell are among nine UMD fifth-year seniors moving forward. In addition to playing on the top defensive lineup with Jobst-Smith, Stewart was lined up to potentially serve as captain, likely with McMahon, as UMD loses all three of Bell and attacks Gabbie Hughes and Kylie Hanley from 2022-23. A native of Rochester, Minnesota, Stewart’s four goals and eight points as a senior were collegiate highlights. She scored two of her four goals this year in UMD’s 2-0 victory over Clarkson in an NCAA regional semifinal at Knight Arena in Minneapolis. UMD has signed two freshman defensemen Quinn Dunkle and Ida Karlsson to join the team in the fall, bringing them six. The Bulldogs will probably have to turn to the transfer portal for a seventh. UMD has already added two players from the portal for 2023-24 Penn States Olivia Wallin and Bemidji States Reece Hunt. Minnesota Duluth defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith (28) pressures Colgate forward Kaitlyn O’Donohoe (16) during an NCAA tournament quarterfinal match on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Clint Austin/File/Duluth News Tribune UMD releases schedule for 2023-24 The WCHA has released its curated conference schedule for 2023-24 on Wednesday and the Bulldogs followed with their entire game for next season. In addition to the 28 league games, the Bulldogs were able to complete the full 34-game schedule with three nonconference series against teams that made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23. Two of those three non-WCHA series will take place at Amsoil Arena, with regular New England Women’s Hockey Alliance and postseason champion Long Island visiting October 6-7 to open the season. ECAC Postseason Champion Colgate visits Thanksgiving weekend on November 24-25. UMD’s lone nonconference road series will take place at Quinnipiac on January 5 and 6. The full schedule can be found below. 2023-24 UMD Women’s Hockey Schedule CAPITAL LETTERS HOME GAMES

October

6-7 LONG ISLAND

13-14 OHIO STATE

20-21 in the state of Minnesota

27-28 in the state of Bemidji November

3-4 ST. THOMAS

17-18 MINNESOTA

24-25 COLGATE December

1-2 at Wisconsin

8-9 at St Cloud State January

5-6 at Quinnipiac

12-13 BEMIDJI STATE

19-20 in the state of Ohio

26-27 WISCONSIN February

2-3 MINNESOTA STATE

9-10 at St. Thomas

16-17 ST. CLOUDY STATE

23-24 at Minnesota March

1-3 WCHA quarterfinals

8-9 WCHA Final Faceoff (Ridder Arena, Minneapolis)

10 Selection Show NCAA Tournament

14-16 NCAA regionals

22-24 NCAA Frozen Four (Durham, NH)

Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men’s and women’s hockey programs.

