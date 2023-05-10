Athletes Commission is the voice of athletes, it tells IOA

The Athletes Commission (AC) of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has written a letter to IOA President PT Usha stressing that the body is the “voice of athletes” and that it is committed to ensuring that the rights of athletes are respected. The letter comes after the AC was unable to release a statement showing solidarity with the Protesting Wrestlers (PTI) on April 29.

This comes after the AC was unable to release a statement on April 29 showing solidarity with the protesting wrestlers and raising questions about its autonomy. In its latest message to IOA, it also sent a statement about the protesting wrestlers.

Under the constitution of the IOA, AC is elected by athletes every four years, and its primary role is to represent athletes’ interests and be their voice in IOA. We believe that regular consultation between AC and IOA is essential to ensure athletes’ voices are heard and their interests are served, the letter to IOA said. AC is also the official channel for all information/feedback/consultation with the athlete community. As a top-level body, AC is committed to ensuring that athletes’ rights are respected and their interests are served, which in turn will benefit IOA.

It advised the IOA to adopt the Universal Declaration of the Rights and Responsibilities of Athletes as mandated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to protect the rights and well-being of our athletes.

We hope this letter provides insight into the role of the Athletes Commission and its relationship with IOA, it said, expressing hope that the impasse related to the wrestler protest is resolved under the law of the land.

The 10-member ACs statement on the wrestlers said it was unanimous and deeply concerned that athletes, including Olympic and world medalists, have made serious allegations against the national federation, WFI, ranging from sexual harassment, violations of sports codes and ethics.

As the top newly elected body created to address athletes’ issues, the IOA AC is here to represent athletes’ concerns and will strive to put in place systems to regain the trust of the athlete community, earn their respect safeguards, make their voices heard in official forums and offer advice and support, said the statement signed by Vice President and longtime table tennis player, Achanta Sharath Kamal.