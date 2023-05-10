Sports
USC Womens Water Polo sets sights on 19th straight NCAA Tournament Trip
Women’s Water Polo | May 10, 2023
THIS WEEK
USC makes its 19th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament after claiming the No. 2 spot in the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship, hosted this year by Pacific at Chris Kjeldsen Pool at the Douglass M. Eberhardt AquaticsCenter in Stockton, California, of 12 -May 14. The USC women go on the hunt for their eighth national championship. USC (26-2) opens the 2023 NCAA Tournament on May 12 at 4 p.m. against Fresno State (17-8). In the Opening Round game on May 10, Biola (17-14) will play Long Island (21-12) for the right to play topseed Stanford (21-1) at noon on May 12. The other May 12 quarterfinals are set: No. 4 seed UCLA (20-7) takes on UC Irvine (20-6) at 2PM, while No. 3 seed California (19-9) takes on Princeton ( 27-3) at 6 p.m. The winners will advance to the semi-finals on May 13, with the 2023 National Championship on May 14 at 7 p.m.
TROJANES 2023
Led by three-time MPSF Coach of the YearMarco Smartic, who is in his fourth season in charge of USC, the Trojans built a 14-game win streak during this 2023 season and posted a perfect 6-0 in the MPSF regular season. Along the way, USC took over as the top-ranked team in the nation with a decisive MPSF victory over defending NCAA champion Stanford. The Cardinal answered with a win in the finals of the MPSF tournament, leaving the Trojans even hungrier for this year’s NCAA action. USC also took top honors in the conferenceBayley Webers selection as MPSF Player of the Year, joined by captains and OlympiansPaige HauschildAndTilly Kearnson the All-MPSF First Team. With a senior-charged and smart group on this roster for 2023, the Trojans are a force to be reckoned with. They averaged 16.4 goals per game, while only conceding 7.3 goals per game so far. Weber and Kearns lead the scoring with 65 and 62 goals respectively as goalkeepersCaroline Sternhas averaged 9.1 saves per game in the cage. Eleven current Trojans were on the 2021 roster when USC last won an NCAA Championship, and Hauschild was a freshman on USC’s 2018 NCAA Championship squad.
TO FOLLOW
NCAA quarterfinals and semifinals will be streamed liveNCAA. com, and the NCAA Championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU and streamed on ESPN+. Live stats are available athttps://www.thefosh.net/tournament/NCAA%20Championship?gender=W&year=2023.
RANKING
USC clinched the No. 2 ranking in the country to open 2023, mirroring the Trojans’ finish in 2022. After taking a decisive victory over Stanford, USC took over as the No. 1 team in the nation on April 12 country. In the final round of the national rankings (issued May 3), USC is ranked number 2 in the country.
NCAA NOTES
Winner of seven previous national championships, USC has an all-time 39-13 record in NCAA Tournaments since the event began in 2001. USC’s first title came in 1999 before the NCAA sponsored women’s water polo. In 2004, USC posted its first-ever undefeated season en route to capturing the 2014 NCAA title. USC’s third title came in 2010, the last time the Trojans won the MPSF Coach, Player, and Newcomer awards in a championship that won from Stanford. Three years later in 2013, the Trojan stopped the Cardinal in tripe sudden death overtime, the longest NCAA Finals in history, to claim a fourth national championship for USC. In another three years, USC was back on top and posted a second undefeated season en route to the 2016 NCAA Championship in another epic battle against Stanford. The 2018 campaign brought USC its sixth crown in a 5-4 defensive victory over Stanford at the Trojans’ Uytengsu Aquatics Center. In 2021, USC defeated UCLA with an 18-9 final victory that set an NCAA record for goals scored and margin of victory in a finals and secured USC’s seventh national championship. This year marks USC’s 19th consecutive NCAA appearance and 19th overall. The Women of Troy have a chance to record the 113th NCAA team championship and 136th college national team championship leading up to this 2023 tournament title. Since 2010, every women’s NCAA title has been won by either USC or Stanford.
BRACKET EXTENSION
This year’s National Collegiate field includes six conference championship automatic qualifiers and three major teams. Seven teams qualify directly for the championship field and the remaining two teams will compete in an opening round on May 10. on May 12. All matches will be played in Pacific’s Chris KjeldsenPool. Stanford (MPSF), Princeton (CWPA), Fresno State (Golden Coast), UC Irvine (Big West), Biola (WWPA), and Long Island University (MAAC) earn automatic berths this year. This year’s big teams are USC, California and UCLA, all from the MPSF.
THIS TIME LAST YEAR
Last year, the Trojans were No. 2 with an 18-3 record after finishing second in the 2022 MPSF Tournament. After starting with a 15-9 victory over Fresno State, USC defeated Cal 9-7 in the semi-finals. That led to the NCAA title game between USC and Stanford in which the Cardinal took the trophy with a 10-7 decision. At the end of the competition, USCs Tilly Kearns And Paige Hauschild were named to the NCAA All-Tournament First Team USC finished the year with a 20-4 overall record marking the Trojans’ 23rd season of 20 or more wins in its 28 years.
BY THE FIGURES
Heading into NCAA action, USC’s balanced scoring charge is led byBayley Weberwith 65 goals, followed byTilly Kearnswith 62,Grace Tehaneywith 43,Paige Hauschildwith 39 andAlejandra Aznarwith 33. A total of 23 Trojans have scored at least one goal to date, including eight with their first goals as Trojans. Defensively, all four USC goaltenders have counted in the 26-2 record to date, led by seniorCaroline Stern. Stern averages 9.1 saves per game, thanks in part to a career-high 16 saves against Long Beach State on January 28, one of Stern’s five double-digit saves so far this season. USC’s other three goalies Laine Hourigan,Sofia stoneAndJade Ward are in their first season of action as Trojans. Overall, the group averages 9.6 saves per game to anchor a Trojan defense that allows just 7.3 goals per game. USC has beaten opponents 459-204 thus far, while teams have gone scoreless in 19 different bouts so far, including a powerful second-half shutout of No. 6 UC Irvine on Feb. 18 and a first-half shutout of the state of San Jose on April 1.
EMERGING
Red shirt seniorsPaige HauschildAndBayley Weberhave steadily climbed USC’s all-time scoring ladder this season. Weber recently took over the No. 9 spot and has 208 career goals, one away from an advance to No. 8. Hauschild, meanwhile, is No. 11 all-time with 203 goals to date. There are also more experienced Trojans on the rise.Grace Tehaneystands alone at number 15 with 166 goals to her name. In the meantime,Tilly Kearnswho joined the 100-goal club at USC earlier this season, now has 155 as a Trojan and ranks No. 16.Miriam Guiralalso continues with 121 career goals. On the defensive end, senior goalieCaroline Sterntook over the USC goalkeepers’ all-time No. 8 and now has 374 careers, saving three for the No. 7 spot.
HATS OFF TO THE CAPTAINS
USC’s 2023 captains are a decorated pair. Both 2020 Olympians, Paige HaushildandTilly Kearnsonce again form the experienced backbone of the Trojan roster. Kearns finished the 2022 season at the top of the leaderboard with 64 goals (10th most single-season goalscorers in program history) and as a Peter J. Cutino Award finalist. The Aussie Olympian earned spots on the 2022 NCAA All-Tournament First Team, the MPSF All-Tournament Team and All-MPSF First Team for her work at two meters. Olympic gold medalist Hauschild amassed 47 goals herself last season while applying pressure on both sides of the pool. Hauschild was a freshman when USC won the NCAA Championship in 2018, though both she and Kearns were training with their respective Olympic teams when the Trojans last won it all in 2021. Hauschild and Kearns are two of seven returning All- Americans on the USC 2023 list, nextAlejandra Aznar,Miriam Guiral,Caroline Stern,Grace TehaneyAndBayley Weber.
MORE VETERINARIANS
In total, USC will return 13 members of its 16-man roster from the 2022 NCAA Tournament. In addition to the seven All-Americans experienced depth returns in the form of senior Téa Poljak,Clare Haas,Brooklyn AguileraAndChristina Crumalong with JuniorJulia Janovand sophomoresHonnie Vandeweghe-O’SheaAndIsabel Zimmerman..
YOUNG GUNS
USC’s latest signings come from an array of the best talent in the world, including US pipeline membersMorgan NethertonAndMaggie Johnson. The Trojans also added Fresno State transferFanny Muzsnay, who also has international experience as a member of the Hungarian national team. freshmanAlex Bonaguidistands in the center for duty, accompanied by redshirt sophomoresHannah Meyerwho was out last season due to an injury.
LOOK AT THIS!
USCsPaige Hauschild,Tilly KearnsAndBayley Weberall earned spots on the Watch List for collegiate water polo’s highest honor, the Peter J. Cutino Award. The trio combined has scored 154 of USC’s 436 goals to date, while also being responsible for 61 of 204 total Trojan steals on the defensive end. Olympic gold medalist Hauschild (35 goals) and US national team member Weber (64) are in their final season as the Trojans, while Olympian Kearns (55) is in her third season with USC. All three feature prominently on USC’s scoring charts, with Weber and Hauschild at Nos. 9 and 11, respectively, and Kearns firmly in the top-20 with her 143 goals. USA Water Polo and The Olympic Club are teaming up with the Association of Collegiate Water PoloCoaches to place 20 players on the Watch List for the 2023 Women’s Season. Named in honor of the late Hall of Fame coach, the Peter J. Cutino Award recognizes the best player in men’s and women’s water polo. The Watch List is completely separate from the Cutino Award nomination and voting process, as that honor will recognize the full breadth of the 2023 season. The finalists will be announced at the end of the women’s season. USC already has three men on the Watch List for the 2022 Men’s Award Massimo Di Martire, Jake Ehrhardt and Ashworth Molthen.
LAST SEASON
In 2022, USC posted an overall record of 20-4 as it entered the NCAA Tournament for the 18th consecutive time. The Trojans pulled off a perfect 6-0 in MPSF competition before finishing second in the MPSF tournament and reaching a fourth straight NCAA Final. USC had beaten Fresno State 15-9 in the quarterfinals and then defeated Cal 9-7 in the semifinals to face Stanford in the title game, falling to the Cardinal 10-7. At the end of the season, Tilly Kearns was selected as a finalist for the Peter J. Cutino Award and was a First Team All-American along Paige Hauschild. They were joined by fellow All-Americans Bayley Weber (Second team), Caroline Stern (third shift), Miriam Guiral (honourable mention) and Grace Tehaney (honourable mention). Head coach MarkoPintaric was named MPSF Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.
