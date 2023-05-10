Choteau tennis goes to division | News





The six Choteau High School tennis players will play in the Central Divisional Tennis Tournament in Great Falls at Meadow Lark Country Club on May 12 and 13. The team will compete against players from Cut Bank, Simms, Great Falls Central and Terry. CHS coach Carla May had not received the bracketing for the tournament prior to going to press and thus had no information on starting times or the Bulldog players’ seeding. Great Falls Central Catholic will host the tournament, May said. We are lucky enough to be at the country club which has four outdoor courts and three indoor courts that we can move to when the weather is not cooperating and raining. The division tournament will be held a week earlier than originally scheduled, due to Terry High School’s graduation on May 20, which would have been the second day of the tournament. The top six girls and five boys finishing in singles and doubles will advance to the State Class B/C tournament in Great Falls from May 25-27. May said this is a tough division with excellent players in both singles and doubles. Singles player Ella Peach and doubles team Ceanna Leys and Kylie Kovatch are hoping for a chance to return to the state again this year. Coach May said she thinks Peach will score high for the girls’ singles as a senior and returning state player. She said the doubles team is also performing well and will be a team to watch in the division. Matthew Haas, also a senior, was one game away from status last year and will be fighting hard for it this season. The boys’ singles competition is one of the toughest in the tournament, May said. Newcomers to the sport, Jacob Beattie and Maddox Hofstad, will compete in doubles. They too will have to play at the top of their game to progress. When asked if the players are ready for the tournament, May said weather conditions for most of the spring prevented much outdoor practice and that they have not yet taken part in full matches. This tournament, it doesn’t matter if there is sunshine, rain or even snow, there will be played and full games played, May added. May firmly believes in taking it game by game and not looking down the road at what ifs. We will get the bracket and focus on the game for first place and take the rest as they present, May said. She also warns the players not to count anyone out, even if they beat a certain player multiple times. This is a new day and a tournament. They have to play every ball to the end, she said. In the run-up to the division, May hopes for four good practice days. The team was due to duel with Chester-Joplin-Inverness last weekend, but rain canceled the event. Instead, the players went in on Saturday and practiced. They are all so coachable and take every opportunity to improve, May said. There have been big improvements since the start of the season and we are not done yet.

