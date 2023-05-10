Chandler Stephenson leads daily fantasy hockey playoff picks

Wednesday could be a tough day for Canada. The Maple Leafs are facing elimination. Edmonton could fall behind one by three games. As an impartial viewer, I’m hoping for wins for the team from the Great White North, as that means more competitive series. Also more chances to play DFS hockey. These are the players to target and avoid before Wednesday.

GOALIE

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. VGK ($27): On Wednesday I had no idea what to do with the keepers. Skinner was just pulled, but with injuries muddying things up for Toronto and Vegas, there were question marks there. Skinner’s .913 save percentage during the regular season ranks him above Sergei Bobrovsky, and the Golden Knights finished 14th in goals per game. The other team teams that played on Wednesday finished in the top nine.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. TOR ($28): Like I said, I don’t trust Bobrovsky. The Russian goalie has been good in this series, yet has a 3.05 GAA and .910 save percentage in his postseason starts. During the regular season, “Bob” had a 3.07 GAA and .901 serve percentage. Besides, Toronto can’t possibly be swept, right?

CENTRE

Chandler Stephenson, VGK at EDM ($19): If you’re looking for a center that produces but doesn’t break the bank, there’s no better option than Stephenson right now. He has 10 points in the playoffs and he has at least one point in six of the eight games he has played in. Having Mark Stone playing again in his week certainly helped. Skinner was the best of the worst options in goal, but even his .913 regular season save percentage isn’t impressive.

CENTER TO AVOID

John Tavares, TOR at FLA ($26): How do you find the guys to avoid Wednesday? With the situations in the goal, look at high-salary players who are not performing at their usual level. Tavares has no point in this series. In fact, he’s only scored one goal in his last seven appearances and he’s under a lot of pressure along the way.

WING

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. VGK ($26): Hyman got a little confused in Game 3 and didn’t have a point, but he still put three shots at the net. He doesn’t seem any worse for wear, though, and he has five power play points in the playoffs after 26 during the regular season. The Golden Knights had their 19th penalty kill this year and Adin Hill is expected in the net. He supported Laurent Brossoit for a reason.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. TOR ($24): Verhaeghe has scored a number of goals, three in his last four games. Hey, he had 42 goals during the regular season, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised. The Maple Leafs don’t know if Ilya Samsonov will be able to play, and if so, how good he will look. If the Russian keeper can’t make it, the unproven Joseph Woll will be in goal with Matt Murray as an emergency option.

WINGS TO AVOID

Evander Kane, EDM vs. VSK ($22): Kane now mostly skates with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the top lane, but it doesn’t pay off. He has no points in this series. Perhaps the problem is that Kane gets limited power play time. He won’t see much of Vegas’ 19th ranked penalty kill, and Hill made an admirable step up in Game 3 by making 24 saves, so it’s not like the backup goalie was an immediate liability.

Eetu Luostarinen, FLA vs. TOR ($14): Luostarinen was good for 17 goals and 26 assists this season. However, he has no point in this series. In fact, he only scored two shots at the net. If Samsonov can play, he had a .919 save percentage this season, and of course it’s hard to score goals if you don’t put pucks on target.

DEFENSE

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. TOR ($23): Even if he does not score, Montour is active. He has no point in his last two games, but he has scored seven shots at the net and four shots blocked. Before that, he had nine points in seven games and also 25 shots on target.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at FLA ($21): Even in this dark time for Toronto, Rielly produces. He has an eight game point streak, including an assist in every game of this series. As I noted, Bobrovsky had a GAA percentage of 3.07 and .901 this season.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Shea Theodore, VGK at EDM ($19): Since missing the final game of the first round due to illness, Theodore has been off track. He has no points in this series and his minutes are up. The defender had an average of 21:26 in ice time during the regular season, but in this series he has dropped to 18:55. Less time on the ice means less chance to contribute.

Darnell Nurse, EDM Vs VGK ($17): Nurse has scored 12 goals on 203 shots at net and 31 assists this season, even though he doesn’t play on the power play. However, it’s been a tough postseason for the defenseman on the scoring sheet. He had three assists against the Kings, but that was it. Again, Nurse isn’t really playing with the man advantage, so he too won’t see much of the Golden Knights’ 19th ranked penalty kill.