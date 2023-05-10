Risaraldenses protagonists in National Table Tennis

Table tennis | They won two bronze medals in the pre-game competition held in Cundinamarca

Julin Andrs Santa

In Cha, Cundinamarca, the National Table Tennis Tournament was held, where the Risaralda delegation played the main role by being present on the final podiums, winning two bronze medals in the team and double modalities with the athletes Simn Vlez and Jerome Salazar.

The Risaraldense Table Tennis League, led by its president Juan Carlos Garca, has high hopes for this year’s National Games, where they hope to achieve a historic achievement.

PRIOR TO NATIONAL GAMES

Daniel Morales, coach of the development pole of this discipline in Santa Rosa de Cabal, said: “It should be noted that this is a pre-National Games modality with the Santa Rosa representative being part of the Risaralda pre-game process in charge of coach Juan Carlos Garca in the company of Jernimo Salazar.”

IT CONTINUES TO BE PROJECTED TO GAMES

Precisely Simn Vlez Gmez, representative of the racket in the municipality of Las Araucarias and current member of the Warriors club, referred to what was obtained in the company of the Risaraldense delegation. In the Under-19 category, we got a team medal, which I did not have alone, but with the help of my two teammates Jernimo Salazar and Santiago Ruiz. A medal in which we can beat a very strong team, Valle del Cauca, and we can qualify for the semi-finals in which I think we could have gone much further, but it didn’t work out for us and at least we got this performance .

BRONZE IN DOUBLE

I won the other medal in the men’s doubles with my partner Jernimo. I am very grateful to him and the whole Risaralda team in general, but more so to him as we doubled up and we can take this medal in the championship. One is left with that taste, because maybe we could have reached a final and become champions, but that was what was achieved. I am very grateful to everyone, the Table Tennis League and my club, my coach Daniel Morales and the president of the Risaralda League, Juan Carlos Garca.” pointed out the santarosano.