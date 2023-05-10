Sports
Mens Track and Field seeks repeat at MAC Outdoor Championships
The Kent State men’s track and field program looks to make history this weekend at the 2023 Mid-American Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, held Thursday, May 11 through Saturday, May 13 at the Lee R. Jackson Track & Field Championships. Field Complex on the campus of the University of Akron.
The Golden Flashes are aiming for back-to-back titles for the first time after scoring in all 21 events to clinch the 2022 championship by a 41-point margin.
The three-day competition starts on Thursday at 10.25 am with the decathlon 100 meter sprint. The first final of the event is the javelin throw at 3 p.m. The running tests start at 5.55 pm with the 400 meter hurdles.
Friday’s action kicks off with the decathlon 110m hurdles at noon. The field competitions start at 13.00 with the long jump. The running tests start at 4.25 pm with the 110 meter hurdles.
Action on Championship Saturday starts with the hammer throw at 10am. The running events begin at 1:10 PM with the 4×100 meter relay and end at 4:50 PM with the 4×400 meter relay.
FAN INFO / DIGITAL TICKET SALES
Mobile ticketing will be used for all home events at the University of Akron. Tickets are available atwww.GoZips.com/ticketsand must be purchased in advance.
SCORING FORMAT
The top six competitors in each event score points for their team on a scale of 10-8-6-4-2-1.
FOLLOW THE #MACTION
The MAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships will not have a live video stream, but fans can stay tuned live results.
EXAMPLE OF THE FLASH
Kent State has entered 30 student-athletes to participate, including seven who earned All-MAC honors last season.
Asa Hodrick comes in with the fastest times in the 100m sprint and 200m sprint after taking gold in the 100m and silver in the 200m in 2022. Hodrick helped lead the 4x100m relay team to first place and is part of the 4×400 meter relay team that holds the fastest time of the MAC this season.
Alexander Shields aims for a second consecutive decathlon title. His personal best of 7,254 last month is almost 600 points higher than any other competitor in the field has ever achieved. Shields is third in the 110m hurdles with a PR of 13.80 seconds.
Nolan Landis wants to repeat as champion discus and comes in with a conference-best score of 173′-8″.
Del Mario Hairston won the long jump last year with a personal best of 24′-5″ and is one of three Golden Flashes to score in the event this year.
Jonathan Solomon holds the fastest 400m sprint time in the MAC with a personal best of 47.33 seconds. Solomon seeks his first gold after claiming silver a year ago.
Scott Benco And Aaron Schmook placed second and third respectively in the javelin throw. Benco won the event in 2021 and finished second in 2022.
Alexander Mallanda enters the No. 2 ranking in the triple jump (51′-1″). Malanda earned his first gold at the indoor championships in February after placing second in both the indoor and outdoor meeting in 2022.
NEXT FOR KENT STATE
Golden Flashes ranked in the top 48 in the region will compete in the NCAA East Preliminary in Jacksonville, Florida, May 24-27.
FOLLOW THE FLASH
Be sure to follow the Golden Flashes Twitter, Instagram And Facebook for news and updates about the team.
|
Sources
2/ https://kentstatesports.com/news/2023/5/10/mens-track-field-mens-track-and-field-seeks-repeat-at-mac-outdoor-championships.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
