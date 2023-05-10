Australian cricket great Glenn McGrath in mourning after the death of father Kevin

The father of Australian cricketing legend Glenn McGrath has passed away.

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, McGrath’s wife, Sara, revealed the sad news, saying that Kevin McGrath had lost his battle with an illness.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of my beloved father-in-law, Kevin James McGrath, Sara wrote Wednesday.

He was a wonderful father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend.

He was compassionate, humble, caring and definitely always there when you needed him.

Glenn McGrath with his father Kevin at Lords in London in 2005. Credit: Getty Images

Kevin has been described as a loving father and grandfather, uncle and friend. Credit: Instagram

He was a man of the land, no matter how hard they come. Whose greatest pleasure was waking up every day and looking forward to working on his wheat and sheep farm. A gentleman in every way.

When I arrived in Australia I only knew one person, my husband, my father in law welcomed me with open arms and heart.

He was the best father-in-law I could have ever wished for.

In the last few months of his life, I had the privilege of repaying the love he had shown me since we met. He will be deeply missed. At the same time, we are at peace (knowing) that he is no longer suffering. I love you Kev.

McGrath was from Narromine in the New South Wales country. Glenn grew up on the family farm with a barn nicknamed Pigeon.

That nickname would later be adopted by Glenn, who became one of Australia’s greatest fast bowlers.

However, the nickname Pigeon was given to Glenn by his NSW teammate Brad McNamara, who once joked to the raucous and young star: you stole a pigeon leg, McGrath.

Kevin and Glenn share a moment on the family farm outside the Pigeon Barn in 2018. Credit: Seven

McGrath – who shared a strong relationship with his father – played with some of this country’s best cricketers in the powerful Australian teams of the 1990s and early 2000s.

He is regarded as one of the world’s best fast bowlers and is currently sixth on the all-time list of best wicket takers in Test cricket. He ended his cricket career in 2007 with 563 test wickets at an average of 21.64. He also took 381 One Day International wickets.

However, he has faced personal tragedy before and the 53-year-old lost his ex-wife, Jane, to breast cancer in 2008.

That tragedy inspired Sydney’s Pink Test, which raises money for the McGrath Foundation.

Beach volleyball legend Kerri Pottharst is one of the high-profile stars leading the tributes for Kevin McGrath.

I’m so sorry to hear that. The Olympic gold medalist wrote massive love and hugs for the whole family.

The McGrath Foundation wrote: We are so incredibly sorry for your loss and our thoughts are with you, Glenn and all of your family. Kev was a true gentleman.

The McGrath Foundation and the Pink Tests have been incredibly successful since their inception and this year donations from the Test reached a whopping $3 million dollars for charity.

