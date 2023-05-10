Tennis earns first postseason berth in program history





BOONE, NC For the first time in the program’s history, App State is moving into the post-season of women’s tennis. Head coach Ashleigh Antal and the Mountaineers have accepted an invitation to the inaugural Universal Tennis National Invitational Tennis Championship (NIT Championship), which will take place May 17-20 in Peachtree City, Georgia. “We are honored to have received a bid for the inaugural NIT for college tennis,” said Antal. “It’s a huge deal to be able to play postseason tennis and to be able to promote our sport in this way. This is a special group that has competed hard all year, so I’m incredibly excited to have the opportunity to be there again come out. one more time with them on the field.” App State will take on Wyoming in the opening round on May 17 for a standard doubles match starting no earlier than 10am. All matches for both men and women are streamed by Amazon Prime and are available to regular Prime subscribers at no additional cost. Information on App State’s draw in the tournament will be announced this week. Other teams in the women’s field include Cal Poly, Colorado, CSUN, Stetson, TCU, UC San Diego and Wyoming. App State has a 13-8 record this spring after advancing to the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Tournament last week at the same Peachtree City Tennis Center venue as the upcoming NIT. The Mountaineers finished tied for third in the regular season Sun Belt standings at 8–3 for their best league finish since 2019 and second best since joining the Sun Belt in 2014. Plays No. 2 in singles, freshman for most of season Savannah Dada-Mascoll earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors and holds a team-best 13-3 record in doubles. Senior is number 1 Helena Jansen who has accumulated a score of 10-8 against the best players of the Mountaineers’ opponents. Erika Dodridge (7-2), Virginia Pogi (10-3) and Ryan-Bovey wheel (5-4) also have winning singles records this season. App State won the double points in both Sun Belt Tournament games and will look to carry that momentum into the NIT as well. Universal Tennis announced the tournament in March as a testament to the organization’s continued support of college tennis, which generates millions in revenue each year for college programs and has streamed more than 20,000 games with more than 1,300 college players worldwide. The announcement of the NIT Championship follows the launch of the Universal Tennis Collegiate Alliance (“UTCA”), which was created to support the future of all college programs in the United States. The UTCA Executive Committee voted unanimously to launch the NIT Championship.

