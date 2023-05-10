Philadelphia Flyers President Search Reportedly Only Two Candidates





According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoffthe Philadelphia Flyers have reportedly narrowed their search for a President of Hockey Operations to two candidates: former NHLers Keith Jones And Eddie Olczyk. Both men currently work as analysts on regional broadcasts, with the former helping call Flyers games for NBC Sports Philadelphia and the latter partnering with John Forslund for many Seattle Kraken broadcasts. They are also both analysts for Turner Sports’ national broadcasts of NHL games. Seravalli also reports that an announcement of the team pick is expected to come in the coming days. The Flyers were looking for someone to lead their hockey operations department in a structure similar to that of the Montreal Canadiens with Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes, and the Vancouver Canucks with Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin, just to name a few. The arrangement involves pairing an experienced hockey spirit as the president of hockey operations, who typically manages overall strategy and the entire hockey operations department, with a less experienced name to handle the day-to-day duties of general manager. The Flyers already have a former NHL star Daniel Briere installed in the general manager role, and it is widely reported that they are looking for an experienced hand to help him, as Briere does not have extensive experience in the GM role. Jones, 54, has no previous managerial experience but has deep ties to the Flyers organization and is a very recognizable face to the team’s huge fanbase. As evidenced by his long career as a broadcaster, Jones’ abilities as a communicator could be something the Flyers appreciate. Given that they plucked their current head coach from the television ranks (John Tortorella worked for ESPN before being hired as the Flyers’ bench boss), it’s not entirely surprising that they were now able to return to an important front-facing organizational role with someone with television experience. Olcyzk has similar experience, having served as a color commentator for US national broadcasts for both NBC and now Turner Sports. Olczyk also has some non-broadcast experience on his resume since retiring from the NHL, having served as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2003-2004 until being fired midway through 2005-2006. Like Jones, Olczyk is a familiar face to many Flyers fans whose skills as a communicator would be put to use as the Flyers continue what has been a difficult rebuilding process.

