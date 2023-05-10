Dheema becomes Opatija Open Junior Champion, Rafa is second in the category





Maldivian athlete Fatimath Dheema Ali won the Opatija Open Junior Championship at the recent Junior Championship in Zagreb, Croatia. In the senior category, Aishath Rafa Nazim secured second place. The Maldivian table tennis contingent will receive training in Croatia to prepare for the Indian Ocean Island Games scheduled for August in Madagascar. In addition to Dheema and Rafa, several other local table tennis players took part in the Opatija Open Championship, with two male players progressing beyond the group stage. Munsif Ahmed, the most successful table tennis player in the Maldives, and the most recent national champion Mohamed Shaffan Ismail, along with Akhyar Ahmed Khalid, advanced to the quarterfinals in their respective categories at the Opatija Open Championship. Zeek Hassan Latheef, who competed in the junior category, advanced to the second round of the championship. Speaking about the performance of local players, Ali Rasheed, President of the Table Tennis Association of Maldives (TTAM), highlighted the progress of the players during the training camps. Meanwhile, the Maldives team, currently training in Croatia, is expected to fly to India next week for the South Asian Junior Championship. Maldivian teams Dheema, Akhyar, Thaabin Shujau, along with Miskha Mohamed Amir, who is currently training in India, and Malaak Muizzu are expected to participate in the championship hosted in the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar. In addition to these players, Fahimath Jumana Nimal, an experienced table tennis player, is currently also training in India. “The youth players who are currently in Croatia will go straight to the tournament in India, where Malaak and the coach of the team will join them,” said Ali Rasheed. Sri Lankan table tennis coach Ishaan is expected to coach the Maldivian players in the upcoming tournament.

