USC Women’s Golf advances to Nationals for 25th consecutive trip





Women’s Golf | May 10, 2023 Senior Mali Nam tied her career best with a 6-under 66 while a junior brianna navarrosa a last-round substitute, broke her career-best with a 67 as the No. 12 USC women’s golf team advanced to the national with a third-place finish at the NCAA Pullman Regional at Palouse Ridge GC in Pullman, Washington, on Wednesday (May 10) ). USC’s streak to advance to the finals spot of the NCAA Championships reached a quarter-century long after a strong third round match that saw the Trojans combine for an 13-under 275. Troy finished third overall at 26-under 838 (272-291-275). Stanford won the tournament 50-under 814, while Clemson (33-under), Baylor (23-under) and Texas Tech (19-under) joined USC to advance to the Nationals, scheduled for May 19-24 at Grayhawk GC in Scottsdale, Ariz. “Getting through the Regional Championships is harder than ever and we are lucky enough to advance to the National Championship,” said USC Head Coach Justin Silverstein who led the Trojans to subjects four times. “Our team is aware of our 25-year consecutive streak and they are excited to continue that record. Our group of six continues to impress us with their great play and we look forward to the challenge Grayhawk will present.” Two days after setting the team record for most under-par in a postseason event at 15-under, USC combined for a 13-under round that now ranks second best in postseason action. The 26-under overall is also USC’s best effort in a postseason event and the fourth-best total under par in school history. Nam’s 66 matched her career high achieved in the second round of her first tournament as a freshman, the 2018 ANNIKA Intercollegiate. She finished 11th overall at 8-under 208 (68-74-66), the 54-hole total also its lowest since that same event. Navarrosa saw her first regional action today as a substitute for the juniors Christine Wang and responded with her best round as a Trojan, firing a 5-under 67 with one birdie in front and four in back, including three in a row between 11 and 13. freshman Catherine Park tied for 17th at 5-under 211 (66-72-73) while sophomore Amar Avery tied for 21st at 4-under 212 (68-75-69). Avery now has 10 rounds in the 60s for the second season in a row, her double totals are second on USC’s all-time single season list and one out of school record. Her 20 total rounds in the 60s are also just two off the Trojan career record. sophomore Xin (Cindy) Kou tied for 32nd on par 216 (71-72-73). Junior Christine played the first and second rounds at 1-under.

