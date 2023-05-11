Vernon Township continues with Cricket Pitch Project

Magazine staff





Building on a number of recreational opportunities already offered by Vernon Township, construction on a new youth cricket ground will begin in late spring – with the goal of being open for play by mid-summer.

The new field will be located next to the Vernon Township Administration Building at 3050 N. Main St. in Buffalo Grove. The project was approved by the Buffalo Grove Village Board on April 17.

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of 11 players in the traditional game. In the center of the field is a 22-yard field (a central strip) with wickets at each end with three stumps (posts) in the ground spaced apart so that the ball used in play is there can’t get in between.

The construction of the new cricket pitch includes a concrete pad covered with thick artificial grass. The orientation of the fields will be designed to preserve the use of the current baseball and softball fields on the site. To accommodate the new field, the raised mound on the baseball field in the southwest corner will be removed.

The project was initiated by Vernon Township Supervisor Jonathan Altenberg, who says the new field will meet growing requests from township residents.

There is a huge demand for quality cricket facilities in Vernon Township; residents have been asking us to build this field for some time, and we thank the village of Buffalo Grove for supporting our efforts, Altenberg said.

The game of cricket is believed to have originated in England in the early 17th century. It has grown in popularity over the years and is becoming more of a mainstream activity in the Chicagoland area in recent times, city officials said.

There have been many cultural changes in Buffalo Grove over the past decade, and this includes many people wanting a place to play cricket, said Village Trustee Andy Stein. This addition to our recreational offerings will serve our community well.

The village is very pleased that the municipality is spearheading this project to help meet the needs and desires of so many of our residents, said village president-elect Eric Smith.