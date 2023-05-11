Paramus Catholic NJ Football: Greg Russo Suspension Upheld





The four-game suspension of ROBBINSVILLE Paramus Catholic football coach Greg Russo was upheld Wednesday by the NJSIAA’s executive committee after his lawyer was able to defend the coach for the first time before the organization. The NJSIAA upheld the decision 31–0, with one abstention, after a 41-minute deliberation. Russo’s attorney, Patrick J. Jennings, said they plan to immediately appeal the suspension and go back to superior court. Russo and Paladin’s assistant coach Christian Maldonado were each suspended in October by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the state’s governing body for high school athletics, for recruiting violations brought forward by Belleville High School. Originally, the NJSIAA’s Controversy Committee heard the case and put the Paladins’ football program on probation for two years and banned them from the 2022 playoffs. But Belleville, in an unusual but not unprecedented response, appealed the sentence, saying it wasn’t strong enough. MORE:There are no winners in the case of Catholic football coach Paramus against the NJSIAA In October, the NJSIAA’s executive committee heard Belleville’s appeal and issued harsher penalties, including a four-game suspension for Russo and keeping Maldonado off the program until the end of probation. Maldonado’s suspension was also upheld by the NJSIAA on Wednesday. Russo and Maldonado fought back at the Bergen County Justice Center in Hackensack last month, with Russo enlisting the help of Jennings, who claimed Russo was unable to defend himself before the executive committee in October. Judge Edward A. Jerejian vacated the NJSIAA’s suspension after a two-hour hearing and pushed the case back to the NJSIAA’s executive committee. I think there is an aspect of due process that needs to be met here, Jerejian said after making his decision. A 1998 graduate of Paramus Catholic, Russo served as an assistant coach with the Paladins and was employed during their non-public Group 4 state championship games in 2012, 2013 and 2016. He left the program in 2017 and was hired by Queen of Peace. But when that school closed, he joined the Northern Highlands staff and then became the head coach of the Highlanders in 2019, leading them to section titles in 2019 and 2021. Last season, the Paladins finished 2-7 under Russo. They have not finished a season with a winning record since 2016. They open the 2023 season against Cleveland Heights in Ohio in August. More NJSIAA news:New plan for NJ wrestling district alignment was approved Wednesday

