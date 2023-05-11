Flyers to hire Keith Jones, currently of NBC Sports Philly, as president of hockey ops





Two months after firing former general manager and president of hockey operations Chuck Fletcher, the Flyers have found their next president of hockey operations. The Flyers are planning to hire former player Keith Jones for the role, a source confirmed to The Inquirer on Wednesday. Former Flyers defenseman Chris Therien, who now co-hosts the Snow The Goalie podcast, broke the initial news on Twitter after multiple reports on Wednesday stated that Jones was a finalist for the position. Jones, 54, was most recently the Flyers color analyst at NBC Sports Philadelphia and previously played for the team from 1998-2001. He adjusted to the NHL for a total of nine seasons before transitioning to a career in radio and television, which included co-hosting 94.1 WIP’s morning show. Born in Brantford, Ontario, Jones played four seasons at Western Michigan University from 1988-1992 and was selected number 141 by the Washington Capitals in 1988. He played a total of 491 NHL games with three different teams, including the Flyers, the Capitals (1992-96), and the Colorado Avalanche (1996-99). Jones amassed 117 goals and 141 assists for 258 points over the course of his career. READ MORE: Danny Brire’s fire for self-improvement prepared him for his dream job with the Flyers During the NHL playoffs, Jones was part of the Turner Sports broadcast team. He has no previous experience working in an NHL front office. The role of Flyers President of Hockey Operations was previously held by Fletcher, who served as general manager at the same time. Fletcher was fired on March 10 and Danny Brire assumed the position of general manager on an interim basis. Before becoming interim general manager, Brire served as the Flyers assistant general manager for approximately two seasons. After firing Fletcher, the Flyers revealed that they would like to separate the roles of general manager and president of hockey operations into two separate hirings. With Jones poised to take on the role of president of hockey ops, attention is now turning to GM, where Brire is widely tipped to be hired full-time. Mike Sielski contributed reporting for this article.

