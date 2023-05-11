Massena man remembered for many interests, contributions | achievers

MASSENA artist. Art teacher. Veteran of the United States Army. Motorcycle enthusiast and instructor. Professional table tennis. Runner. Skier and instructor. Boat builder. Author.
Such was the life of Vernon C. Mauk, who died Saturday at the age of 92.
He was a man of many interests, and I think art was probably at the top. Everything he did, he didn’t do halfway, said Dorothy J. Badger. He had a great sense of humor, and he was an excellent artist and always willing to share his opinion on many things.
Ms. Badger is a retiree from Massena Central High School who taught science at the same time that Mr. Mauk taught students art. The two were also members of the Massena Artists Association.
We worked in the same building for several years and I took his night school course. So we were pretty good friends, she said.
Born in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, Mr. Mauk graduated from Ambridge High School in 1949 and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Art was an early joy in his life, and he volunteered to serve in the military after graduation, where he spent his military career creating artwork for the military hospital at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, during the Korean War .
He, his wife Elizabeth and their family moved to Massena in 1965, where Mr. Mauk taught art to adults and high schools until his retirement in 1989. He also taught art for many years in Texas, where he and his wife traveled during the winter.
A 2016 art exhibition at the Massena Public Library featured his work. It was called A Retrospective of My Art from High School to the Current Work.
The subject mostly reflects where I lived and worked at the time, he said in 2016.
His work was also featured at many Massena Artists Association shows, and Ms. Badger said he would often help set up the artwork.
He knew how to do it. He could look at something and say, “Put that one there and that one there and it improved almost every time,” she said.
In 2019, Mr. Mauk was part of the North Country Honor Flight to Washington, DC, a way to pay tribute to veterans by taking them to the country’s war memorials in Washington, at no cost to the veteran. He was escorted by state police and nearly 30 motorcyclists before his flight to Plattsburgh.
Mr. Mauk was also an accomplished skier and leader of the National Ski Patrol. He was a paid member of the ski patrol at Whiteface Mountain and worked in the giant slalom at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics as part of the security team.
He also built several boats and enjoyed kayaking, canoeing and sailing on the St. Lawrence River. He earned a pilot’s license and built a small plane, and was president of the Massena Pilots Club for many years.
Mr. Mauk was also a runner and loved cars and motorcycles. He was a certified rider coach with the Motorcycle Safety Foundation and was proud to be the oldest motorcycle safety trainer in New York.
As if that wasn’t enough, he had several medals and trophies from table tennis tournaments he participated in, and hosted table tennis groups in his home for many years. He also wrote a column, Up on Two, for the local paper, and authored several books, including one titled Up on Two, which took readers step-by-step through the process of obtaining the information needed to make a . become a safe motorcyclist. .
He impressed those who knew him and shared their memories on social media and on the Phillips Memorial Home website.
He was a very special person, teacher and a great mentor in pursuing our artistic talents with watercolors, oils and acrylics, said Leila Deruchia LaRock. Mr. Vernon Mauk was not just a teacher, he was a man of all talents who inspired his students to succeed.
She said that Mr. Mauk was an inspiration for her adventure in the art world.
He was a wonderful person who inspired my artistic talents throughout my life for about 50 years, she said.
As a fellow artist (not even close to his caliber), said Cheri Furnace, he is missed and we feel his loss in the art community, not to mention the loss in the lives he touched in talent and friendship.
Sarah Sirsat remembered the table tennis nights at Mauk’s house.
Shortly after my husband and I moved up north from Texas, my husband was introduced to Sunday Night Table Tennis and the absolutely amazing Vern and Betty Mauk. Since then I have had the great pride and pleasure of dropping their names every chance I get and showing off my absolutely beautiful painting on my mantelpiece (the painting that Vern said he didn’t want to sell, but sold to my man for my money). birthday present anyway because I loved it so much and that was the kind of great man he was.
She said that Mr. Mauk really was a renaissance man.
He did it all and he did it all well. He had the most amazing stories of his wild adventures and the things he had seen and done all his life and I will cherish all those memories of sitting on their porch with the Ping Pong People at the annual potluck he and Betty used to host , she said .
Norma J. LaPointe said I have memories of Vern attending my Survival for Singles Classes at Massena High School to teach the boys how to make omelets for their future families. His advice in the 1980s contained a lot of important information about how to treat their partner and children as well.
Judi Hayden-Shutts said I had so much fun in his class. And learned so much. He had so much faith in me that I actually had my own little room to be creative outside of the main class. Mr. Mauk was so generous with his talent and I will always be grateful for his guidance.
What a wonderful man Vern was, said William Orlando. I’ve never repeated it, never heard a swear word come out of his mouth about anything or anyone.
Wheels up, Vern. You’ve earned your wings.
