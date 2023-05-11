Blue Devil Women’s Golf advances to NCAA Championship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. The Duke women’s golf team returns to the NCAA Championship for the 32nd time under head coach Danny Brooks while the Blue Devils scored a 54-hole score of 875 to finish second at the Palm Beach Gardens Regional, played on the 6,318-yard, par-72 PGA National Champion course.

Duke advanced to the NCAA Championship for the 23rd time in the past 26 years under Brooks and will compete May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. It was the Blue Devils’ 17th time in the top-2 of an NCAA Regional.

Local product Andy Smith placed fourth overall with an 1-under, 215, in the last three days and finished the regional with nine birdies and a 3-under, 69. Smith became only the seventh Duke freshman to finish in the top-4 at an NCAA Regional. Phoebe Brinker shot 4-under-par during the final day’s round to finish tied for ninth with a 218, while Eric Shepherd was tied for 14th with a 219.

How it happened

Duke opened the final round at 9:06, next to the No. 1 hole and was seven strokes off the lead heading into Wednesday’s action.

Boosted by a 3-under, 33, on the front nine through Andy Smith , Duke was 1-over-par making the turn. Early on the back nine, Duke took the team lead with an overall score of 6 over par. During a span of a few holes where Smith, Megan Furney And Phoebe Brinker birdie, the Blue Devils moved up in the standings. Duke dropped five shots to fall back to second.

With a 6-under-par ledger through the No. 12 hole, Smith took the individual lead at 4-under-par for the tournament, but was 4-over on holes 13-16 to fall back.

Important birdies along the trajectory Ann Chen Brinker and Smith solidified Duke’s second place.

Smith was good from the start on Wednesday as she birded her first two holes to get into the red early. On the No. 1 hole, she missed the fairway and was 130 yards from the green. Smith had to navigate her ball between trees and stuck it 20 feet from the cup. She next rolled in birdie and then sank a 3-footer for birdie on No. 2. After a double bogey on No. 4, Smith stringed together three straight birdies on holes No. 6-8 as she rolled in putts from one foot, six feet, and 12 feet, respectively. Smith parred No. 9 and then had another 3-birdie streak on holes No. 10-12. She hit her 54-degree wedge to 1 yard on No. 10, moved into part of the lead with a 12-footer for birdie on No. 11, then took sole possession of first with a 6-footer on No. 12. Smith had a bogey on No. 13, double on No. 14 and bogey on No. 16, before finishing with a clutch par on No. 17 and a 10-foot birdie on No. 18 to finish with a 3-under, 69 .

Brinker continued her solid play to close out the region with rounds of 71 and 69 over the last two days. After a bogey to open the day on Wednesday, Brinker collected birdies on No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 to get to 2-under. She registered a great flop shot on the par-5 third hole, then rolled in a 2ft birdie. Brinker then carded a 9-foot birdie on No. 4 and 2-putted for a birdie on No. 6. After bogeys on No. 7 and No. 9, Brinker made the turn on even par, 36. She had a bogey-free back nine to go along with three birdies to finish strong. At No. 11, she hit her 7-iron to 3 yards for a birdie, then spun her 9-iron from 140 yards to 2.5 yards at No. 14. Brinker had a key up and down for par at No. 16 and then rolled into a putt 35 feet from the edge of the green at No. 17 to go to 3-under. She parred No. 18 to close out the afternoon.

Eric Shepherd collected 15 pars, a birdie and two bogeys in her final round Wednesday when she shot 73. She was tied for 14th with a 219. Shepherd drained a 16-foot birdie on No. 2 and her only two bogeys were due to 3-putting on No. 4 and No. 17. She recorded a team-best 16 greens, while she hit nine fairways and rolled 35 putts.

Chen had a difficult first four holes as she was 4-over in that period, but bounced back and played her final 14 holes at even-par. She used her pitching wedge from 50 yards on No. 10 and hit it to 8 yards for a birdie, then hit a 6 iron from 170 yards on the challenging par-3 17th to 1 yard for a birdie. Chen didn’t miss a fairway on the back nine and hit 8-of-9 greens. The only green she missed, No. 12, went up and down. She hit 15 greens, 11 fairways and had 36 putts.

Furtney played the front nine 2-over on Wednesday and was only 2-over-par over 13 holes when she hit a full gap wedge at No. 13 from 112 yards to 1 yard, sinking her only birdie of the day. She ended the day with three bogeys and two pars to finish with a 77. For the week, Furtney finished tied for 28th.

Notes

For her day, Andie Smith hit 13 greens, 10 fairways and rolled 28 putts. Her nine birdies were the best of her career. Smith posted her fourth career round in the 1960s. Of her five even or under-par rounds in her career, four were in the 1960s.

Smith is from Hobe Sound, Fla., which is close to PGA National, and she had many friends and family come to see her this week.

Smith finished the week with 14 birdies to tie for first place.

Phoebe Brinker hit 14 greens, 12 fairways and had 31 putts. She posted her team-best 18th round of even or under par and seventh round in the 60s this season. During her career, Brinker has 34 even or under par rounds and 11 in the 60s.

Brinker recorded 13 birdies and tied for third place for the week.

Eric Shepherd earned her third straight top-15 finish in an NCAA Regional T14 in 2023, T11 in 2022, and T13 in 2021. She is just the 11th Blue Devil to have three or more top-15 finishes in the NCAA Regional.

Shepherd’s 39 pars for the tournament tied for second place.

Megan Furtneys a tie for 28th was the second best of her senior campaign.

For the week, Duke led the field in par-4 scoring (4.16) and par-5 scoring (4.83, -10).

The 46 Blue Devil birdies also led the field.

Quotes

“I’m really happy for this team. They’ve played really well over the last three/four weeks. I thought we had a really good conference tournament, we won against Lonnie Poole. Those successes came a little late in the season. So it’s nice to see that that has continued.” — Duke head coach Danny Brooks

“Everyone contributed this week. That’s great. So you know we have five days to prepare for the national games and we will work hard.” — Duke head coach Danny Brooks

“I feel really great. We’ve been playing really solid golf over the last three days and have proven to ourselves and everyone that we’re among the best of the best and we can go all the way at Nationals.” — Duke freshman Andy Smith

“Yeah, you know, obviously just get some good approach shots, keep the ball in the fairway and then just drop putts and eventually just let the birdies come. So it was really fun and you just have to appreciate those rounds when they happen and just enjoy the moment — Duke freshman Andy Smith

What comes next

Duke will next compete in the NCAA Championship, contested May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils women’s golf by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/5/10/DukeWGOLF”.

#Good week