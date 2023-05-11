Michigan football OC Sherrone Moore on WR potential in 2023





About this time last year, it seemed that Michigan football had as large a receiver pool as any other program. Many, here too, looked to the depths and thought that this was finally the year the pass game would break out, especially with Hassan Haskins running back on his way to the NFL. However, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards stole the show, as the run game continued to thrive, perhaps at the expense of the pass game. Buy Wolverines tickets That said, when the Wolverines tried to move the ball through the air later in the season, it wasn’t as explosive as imagined, even with new quarterback JJ McCarthy. It wasn’t until the ohio state game, the regular season finale, that we saw that aspect of the Michigan offense click. But click, it did. As we head into 2023, will the passing game get more emphasis? That will depend in part on McCarthy, but also on the wideouts. In conversation with Jon Jansen on the podcast ‘In the Trenches’offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore shared his enthusiasm for the passcatchers, noting that they have a chance to be special this year. “They have the potential to be as good as any other group in the country,” Moore said. “And it’s just about the continuous working hours they have and what they’ve been doing. (Cornelius Johnson) had an excellent spring, fixed some things he wanted to fix. We put him in a few different positions to see how we would manage and he’s just a smart footballer, a savvy footballer. “Roman remains Roman. Fast, explosive and does everything it does. (…) And then the other guy that showed up in the spring was Peyton O’Leary, a guy that you know really stood out and he did all spring. So excited to see him get his chances and roll and just keep rolling with this group. The young receivers are super dynamic and exciting. So excited about the future of this group and where they are. With that in mind, will the offense change at all to include the pass play? Corum and Edwards both return, and Moore is once again quite pleased with the state of the offensive line. He says he likes where the Wolverines are trending on the airstrike, noting how much work was done in the spring. But there just needs to be more consistency from the position if they want to do what he thinks the group is capable of. “I think we have areas that we need to fix, things that we need to leverage the defense more,” said Moore. “And we need to be more consistent, whether it’s placing the ball, catching it, all those things. And that just gives you more confidence when you’re planning things. And I think we fixed a lot of those areas in the spring, which will really help us as we get to the fall.

