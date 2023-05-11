Source: Flyers to name Keith Jones as president of hockey operations





The Flyers seem to have their new front office leader. He is a familiar face, name and voice. Keith Jones, the former Flyer and host, is being hired as the club’s new chairman of hockey operations, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Danny Briere, who has served as the team’s general manager in the meantime, is expected to be named the full-time GM. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli first reported on Wednesday that Jones and fellow broadcaster Eddie Olczyk were the two finalists for the position. Former Flyer Chris Therien, who is on Crossing Broad’s Snow the Goalie podcast, first reported Jones had gotten the job. Jones has long been a beloved personality in the company with a level-headed way of evaluating the game. The 54-year-old has a good relationship with Briere and head coach John Tortorella. He spent the past 17 seasons as a color analyst for the team’s television broadcast on Comcast SportsNet/NBC Sports Philadelphia. He had also served NBC Sports and Turner Sports as a color commentator for national broadcasts. Jones played parts of nine seasons in the NHL, including three for the Flyers from 1998 to 2000. The winger finished his playing career with 117 goals and 258 points in 491 games. He played 63 career playoff games, including 18 in the Flyers run to the 2000 Eastern Conference Final. The Brantford, Ontario native played for four years at Western Michigan and was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. While Jones has a good understanding of the Flyers’ organization and is very connected within the league, he has no front office experience. How much say does he have over the composition of the roster and decision-making? What vision does he have for the Flyers? Is there a new dynamic that the franchise wants to implement within its front office? All valid and important questions. The Flyers have undergone significant changes since March when they fired Chuck Fletcher from his roles as president and GM. Later that month, Dave Scott, the head of property, announced his retirement. Dan Hilferty now succeeds him as chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor and governor of the Flyers. The organization is very much looking forward to a renovation. It has failed to make the playoffs in three consecutive years for the first time since 1989-90 to 1993-94, when it went five consecutive seasons without a postseason berth. Finding a new president of hockey operations was the Flyers’ first order of business this offseason. The organization still has a lot of work to do. Subscribe and rate Flyers Talk Apple podcasts|Spotify|Stitcher|Art19|YouTube

