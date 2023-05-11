Fognini beats Murray in Rome tennis dads battle





Fabio Fognini defeated Andy Murray in a battle of tennis veterans to reach the second round of the Italian Open on Wednesday. Fognini, ranked outside the top 100 for the first time in 14 years, came through 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 against his fellow 35-year-old. Former number seven Fognini delighted his home crowd with a controlled final set serving display in which he conceded just three runs. It was his fifth win in nine career meetings with Murray, but only his third on the tour in 2023. The Italian maverick, a father of three like Murray, sacked 46 winners past the former world number one and three-time major winner in a first-round tie that stretched to nearly three hours. I’m certainly happy because coming back from an injury is never easy, especially at our age. But beating a really big player like Andy here in Rome, said Fognini, who is suffering from a foot injury. Now it’s important to recover. It will be difficult and a nice question for me if I will recover well. But I just want to enjoy this evening and go home with this victory. Next for Fognini is a showdown with Miomir Kecmanovic, as 42nd seed Murray, the 2016 champion in Rome, licks his wounds after celebrating his first title since 2019 at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger on Sunday. Novak Djokovic will begin his bid to retain the Italian Open title against Tomas Etcheverry after beating 61st ranked Argentine Luca Van Assche of France 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 in the first round. Djokovic enters the tournament he has won six times, recovering from an elbow injury and in danger of losing the world number one spot to Carlos Alcaraz. Also read | Wawrinka beats Ivashka after rain delay at Italian Open Alcaraz only needs to play a match in the Italian capital to return to world number one ahead of the French Open, which starts later this month. Djokovic won his record-tying 22nd Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January. However, he missed the American hard court swing in March due to his refusal to be vaccinated. The 35-year-old endured a rough start to the European clay-court season, being knocked out in the last 16 at the Monte Carlo Masters, in the quarter-finals in Banja Luka and then retiring from Madrid.

