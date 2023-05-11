Softball game against Kansas City halted, Bison leads 2-0





BROOKINGS, SD North Dakota State softball’s Summit League Tournament-opener against Kansas City was halted in the bottom of the fifth inning on Wednesday-evening due to a thunderstorm. The Bison led 2-0 at the point of stoppage, with one out in the inning. Play resumes at 10:30 AM at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium, weather permitting. NDSU took the lead in the bottom of the first on an 1-2-3 inning out Paige Vargas and the Bison defense to start the game. Carley Gotschius led off the inning with a single up the middle and came around to score on an RBI single off the left side of Bella Dean . After a couple of scoreless innings, it started to rain in the fourth and Vargas added another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the inning. In the Bison half, Kaylee Moore led off the inning with a single and the Zoe King stepped up with a pinch-hit RBI single to double the Bison lead, 2-0. Play would be halted before the fifth inning began with the first lightning bolt of the night, lasting 67 minutes. Kansas City put on two runners after the restart, but Vargas threw out of the jam and struckout to end the inning. Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage reached on an error to start the bottom half, before a flyout is called. The game was stopped with Reanna Rudd in a 3-2 count with one gone and Aguilar-Beaucage in second. Once play resumes, the winner will play against Omaha later on Thursday, with a first pitch scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

