Prep hockey: CEC’s Dunaiski, Rauner to continue junior career – Cloquet Pine Journal

CLOQUET A pair of senior standouts from the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys’ hockey team will join the junior hockey ranks in 2024 after making their plans for next season official.

Alternate captain Patrick Dunaiski will continue his playing career at Sauk Rapids competing for the Granite City Lumberjacks of the North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL) after being drafted 33rd overall in the first round of the 2023 draft.

The moment was years in the making, according to Dunaiski.

Ever since I was a young kid playing hockey, I always knew I wanted to go beyond high school hockey, he said. It’s a great feeling to know that my countless hours outside shooting pucks and handling sticks are finally paying off, so it’s a great feeling.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton senior Patrick Dunaiski blasts past Park of Cottage Grove goaltender Alex Harden during the Lumberjacks’ 5-2 victory in the Heritage Classic title game on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Diary

Dunaiski was quick to thank his family and coaches for helping me reach the next level. He went on to praise his teammates for always pushing him in practice.

Every time I come to the rink it’s one of my favorite times of the day to see them. They make my day so much better and it’s kind of my escape route to the reality of life that I can just go to the rink and not worry about a thing and skate with my best friends, he said.

The NA3HL is a 34-team league across 16 states, including five teams (Willmar Warhawks, Alexandria Blizzard, Rochester Grizzlies, and Minnesota Loons) in the state of Minnesota that make up the West Division.

All teams compete in a 47-game regular season.

The Lumberjacks clinch a victory in the Fraser Cup Championship in March as the league’s postseason champions. The combination of team success and proximity to his hometown make it a perfect fit for Dunaiski, who hopes to play collegiately later on.

It’s a great organization. I think every time I look at their roster or stats they are one of the best teams in all of NA3HL. Plus, it’s close to home, which is nice, so I can keep in touch with my family and friends, Dunaiski said.

In his final season in a Lumberjacks jersey, the 5-foot-8 forward set new career highs in goals and assists, en route to leading the team in points with 32.

Head coach Shea Walters said Dunaiski’s next-level opportunity is well deserved given his hockey IQ and wealth of tools.

He is very skilled, has really good sides. He can score, he can pass. He can make plays there, Walters said. He’s not afraid to get a little chippy.

Last year’s captain Lucas Rauner joins Dunaiski in the junior hockey ranks, who will travel to Wayne, New Jersey to compete for the Jersey Hitmen of the East Coast-based National Collegiate Development Conference.

Caden Cole (26) of Duluth East checks out Lucas Rauner (20) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday, January 19 at Cloquet. Clint Austin/Duluth News Tribune

The NCDC is a 14-team Tier II junior hockey league under the umbrella of the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL).

Rauner thanked his family, friends and coaches for helping me reach the next level.

“I (want) to thank my coaches, like (Jacob) Boese, Shea (Walters), Brian (Stevenson), all the guys. And especially my parents. They all helped make me the player I am.” Rauner said. And then my teammates of course.

The academic opportunities on the East Coast played a large part in his decision to head East after exchanging emails with members of the Jersey Hitmen coaching staff.

Just being able to get looks from coaches on the East Coast versus other places where you know the schools there are known academically for being great, so a lot of that, Rauner said.

Last season, the NCDC produced a total of 19 Division I players, including a league-high six from the Jersey Hitmen.

Rauner hopes to follow a similar path in the wake of a breakthrough senior season that saw him set new career highs in goals, assists and points (7-2330) in 25 games.

Walters spoke highly of last year’s captain, highlighting the versatility he displayed by being deployed in any situation.

Lucas is a very, very smart hockey player. I think the world of him. I know we as staff think everything about him, Walters said. He’s a really good skater, really good with the puck. (He is) more of a distributor than a goalscorer and can play in every facet of the game.