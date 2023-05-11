Sports
Prep hockey: CEC’s Dunaiski, Rauner to continue junior career – Cloquet Pine Journal
CLOQUET A pair of senior standouts from the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys’ hockey team will join the junior hockey ranks in 2024 after making their plans for next season official.
Alternate captain Patrick Dunaiski will continue his playing career at Sauk Rapids competing for the Granite City Lumberjacks of the North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL) after being drafted 33rd overall in the first round of the 2023 draft.
The moment was years in the making, according to Dunaiski.
Ever since I was a young kid playing hockey, I always knew I wanted to go beyond high school hockey, he said. It’s a great feeling to know that my countless hours outside shooting pucks and handling sticks are finally paying off, so it’s a great feeling.
Dunaiski was quick to thank his family and coaches for helping me reach the next level. He went on to praise his teammates for always pushing him in practice.
Every time I come to the rink it’s one of my favorite times of the day to see them. They make my day so much better and it’s kind of my escape route to the reality of life that I can just go to the rink and not worry about a thing and skate with my best friends, he said.
The NA3HL is a 34-team league across 16 states, including five teams (Willmar Warhawks, Alexandria Blizzard, Rochester Grizzlies, and Minnesota Loons) in the state of Minnesota that make up the West Division.
All teams compete in a 47-game regular season.
The Lumberjacks clinch a victory in the Fraser Cup Championship in March as the league’s postseason champions. The combination of team success and proximity to his hometown make it a perfect fit for Dunaiski, who hopes to play collegiately later on.
It’s a great organization. I think every time I look at their roster or stats they are one of the best teams in all of NA3HL. Plus, it’s close to home, which is nice, so I can keep in touch with my family and friends, Dunaiski said.
In his final season in a Lumberjacks jersey, the 5-foot-8 forward set new career highs in goals and assists, en route to leading the team in points with 32.
Head coach Shea Walters said Dunaiski’s next-level opportunity is well deserved given his hockey IQ and wealth of tools.
He is very skilled, has really good sides. He can score, he can pass. He can make plays there, Walters said. He’s not afraid to get a little chippy.
Last year’s captain Lucas Rauner joins Dunaiski in the junior hockey ranks, who will travel to Wayne, New Jersey to compete for the Jersey Hitmen of the East Coast-based National Collegiate Development Conference.
The NCDC is a 14-team Tier II junior hockey league under the umbrella of the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL).
Rauner thanked his family, friends and coaches for helping me reach the next level.
“I (want) to thank my coaches, like (Jacob) Boese, Shea (Walters), Brian (Stevenson), all the guys. And especially my parents. They all helped make me the player I am.” Rauner said. And then my teammates of course.
The academic opportunities on the East Coast played a large part in his decision to head East after exchanging emails with members of the Jersey Hitmen coaching staff.
Just being able to get looks from coaches on the East Coast versus other places where you know the schools there are known academically for being great, so a lot of that, Rauner said.
Last season, the NCDC produced a total of 19 Division I players, including a league-high six from the Jersey Hitmen.
Rauner hopes to follow a similar path in the wake of a breakthrough senior season that saw him set new career highs in goals, assists and points (7-2330) in 25 games.
Walters spoke highly of last year’s captain, highlighting the versatility he displayed by being deployed in any situation.
Lucas is a very, very smart hockey player. I think the world of him. I know we as staff think everything about him, Walters said. He’s a really good skater, really good with the puck. (He is) more of a distributor than a goalscorer and can play in every facet of the game.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pinejournal.com/sports/prep/prep-hockey-cecs-dunaiski-rauner-to-continue-careers-in-juniors
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden | White House defends Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation for official state visit
- Guitarist Steve Lacy Gets His Own Fender Signature | Entertainment
- Prep hockey: CEC’s Dunaiski, Rauner to continue junior career – Cloquet Pine Journal
- Chanel seduces the stars with a cruise show in Los Angeles | Entertainment News
- Google Brands Generative AI in Gmail and Workspace as “Duet AI”
- Researchers show impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection on somatoparesthesia in hamster model
- Who is ‘Dirty Harry’, the ISI top man Imran Khan ‘fears’
- What’s next for Trump after E Jean Carroll’s verdict? | Donald Trump News
- Parts of Britain hit by hail storm amid weather alerts for UK | england weather
- OJ Simpson thinks Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ tape will help him with appeal
- Florida Techs Center for Aeronautics and Innovation Opens New Gravity Offset Facility
- In Istanbul’s old Erdogans quarter, loyalties run deep