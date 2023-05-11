Inside Ricardo Bofill’s Walden 7, a cathedral of curiosity





Photographer Sebastian Weiss, like many of us, has a thing for the work of Ricardo Bofill. The legendary Spanish architect, who died in 2022, made a name for himself with pop-colored facades, geometrically stacked or layered residential buildings and Escher-like stairwells that look both postmodern and futuristic. Hamburg-based Weiss has a particular interest in Bofill’s early apartment buildings. Following on from his critically acclaimed series exploring La Muralla Roja in Spain, Hamburg-based Weiss has now turned his lens to another Bofill masterpiece, the 1975 Walden 7 apartment complex in Sant Just Desvern near Barcelona, ​​in Catalonia , Spain. Here, Weiss offers us an exclusive photographic tour of the iconic building, which was built on the most quintessential modernist ideals: improving the quality of life for those who live there. Ricardo Bofill’s Walden 7: A Visual Tour of Sebastian Weiss (Image credit: Sebastian Weiss) ‘Walden 7 is much more than just a residential building, it is a community experiment with new forms of living together beyond the classic family. The building is visually delightfully absurd and heavenly [and] irrational. A huge red mountain that can be seen from a great distance. With a playful facade and an entrance that is reminiscent of a temple or ziggurat. In the foyer I immediately thought of a cathedral, it looks so grand and majestic inside. There are more than 400 apartments spread over 14 floors in the house and about 1,000 people live there.’ (Image credit: Sebastian Weiss) ‘The orientation is a bit complicated in the beginning. Walden 7 appears as a vertical, turquoise-blue tiled labyrinth in which corridors intersect, bridges overlap and squares open up to dizzying heights. While the colossal structure appears well-fortified from the outside, it reveals its monumental beauty on the inside with fantastic exterior views and sometimes surreal perspectives. It is a work of art to walk through and a feast for the eyes, but also a feast for all the senses.’ (Image credit: Sebastian Weiss) (Image credit: Sebastian Weiss) ‘Walden 7 is known for its lively community and you will hear many voices in the hallways, in the stairwell, in the bar on the ground floor or the clatter of table tennis players next to the elevators. When it’s hot and dusty outside, the courtyards stay pleasantly cool and there’s a scent of laundry hanging to dry on the arcades and of plants growing all over the house and on large balconies.’ (Image credit: Sebastian Weiss) (Image credit: Sebastian Weiss) (Image credit: Sebastian Weiss) (Image credit: Sebastian Weiss) (Image credit: Sebastian Weiss) le-blanc.com (opens in new tab); instagram.com/le_blanc/ (opens in new tab)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wallpaper.com/art/photography/ricardo-bofill-walden-sebastian-weiss The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos