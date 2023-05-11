Spirit takes first Challenge Cup win of season in decisive 4-2 result over Orlando »Washington Spirit

Sounds after the game

Luke Bennett

Washington Spirit. com

Washington, DC (05/10/2023) Inserted into today’s starting eleven, midfielder Chloe Ricketts made her first career NWSL start and defender Camryn Biegalski made her first start of the 2023 season (every game).

The Pride wasted no time with offensive pressure as Caitlin Cosme fired a ball just wide of goal. Just six minutes later, in the 10th minute, Tori Hansen scored the first goal of the game to put Orlando ahead 1-0. It was only the second goal against this season at Audi Field. Hansen’s goal came from a corner kick that crept through a scrum in the penalty area and past the keeper Aubrey Kingsbury.

The Spirit replied with forward Kuhlmann Society two shots to log in quick succession a header from deep that went just over the goal and the second a shot from a corner that went over the left of the post. Amber Brooks added to the attacking pressure in the 24th, sliding to the back post and following up with a cross from the midfielder Marissa Sheva sent over the target.

However, in the 33rd, the levee broke and the Spirits’ attack was awarded in quick succession. Forward Lena Silano sent a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal from outside the box that crept past Orlando’s Kaylie Collins. The goal was the first of her fledgling NWSL career and she achieved it in her second NWSL start (through all competitions).

Five minutes later, the Spirit struck again to take the lead, 2-1. Defender Sam Stab, typically navigating Spirits set pieces launched a direct free kick from just outside the right side of the box. Staab’s goal tonight was her first UKG NWSL Challenge Cup goal since the inaugural Challenge Cup in which she scored a header to equalize against Portland Thorns FC. Staab also continued her scoring streak in every season she played. In addition, her goal was only the sixth goal from a direct free kick in Challenge Cup history. The Spirit has two (Ashley Sanchez’s last April at Gotham FC).

A third goal in nine minutes came in much the same way as the two for Marissa Sheva scored her first career NWSL goal on another bomb from outside the box. Sheva’s goal was assisted by Ricketts recording her first career assist. Ricketts becomes youngest player to ever provide an assist in the Challenge Cup, usurping a teammate Trinity Rodman who previously held the record.

Minutes after Sheva, Silano almost added fun to a feed from Kuhlmann, but her shot went just wide. In the first half, the Spirit beat the Pride 10-4, registering 17 more last third submissions and winning possession from 58.7% to 41.3%.

Both teams registered substitutions early in the second half, most notably midfielder Riley Tanner who replaced Ricketts. That substitution earned Tanner her first career NWSL appearance.

Soon after, the Pride kept it exciting and narrowed the lead to 3-2. Proud striker Ally Watt got loose on a breakaway four minutes after the break and shot past Kingsbury.

Very little ensued in subsequent action until Ashley Hatch And To Jaurena received yellow cards in the 81st and 85th respectively. That was until the fourth minute of second half stoppage time then Ashley Sanchez took advantage of an empty Pride net and sent a bomb from way outside the box. All four Spirit goals came from outside the box, with all four goals representing the Spirits a total of four shots on target.

Despite early pressure from the Pride, the Spirit almost controlled this match from whistle to whistle. The squad outperformed Pride in several key stats: shots (+9), shots into the box (+5), touches into the opposing box (+11), last third entries (+26), and crosses ( +13). Defender Maddie Elwell performed remarkably well, leading the team in both final third participation (13) and interceptions (2).

Next, the Spirit travels to the West Coast to take on Angel City FC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 10 PM EDT.

-NWSL match report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride

Date: May 10, 2023

Location: Audi field

Kick-off: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Weather: Sunny, low 70s

Scoring summary:

Goals 1 2 F Washington 3 1 4 Orlando 1 1 2

ORL Tori Hansen 10

WAS Lena Silano 33

WHAT Sam Staab 37

WAS Marissa Sheva 42

ORL Ally Watt 49

WAS Ashley Sanchez 90+4

setups:

USED ​​TO BE: 1- Aubrey Kingsbury; 3- Sam Staab (9- Tara McKeown 46); 16- Maddie Elwell; 22-Amber Brooks; 30- Camryn Biegalski; 25- Marissa Sheva; 26-Paige Metayer (7-Ins Jaurena 46); 39- Chloe Ricketts (27- Riley Tanner 46); 17- Nicole Douglas (10- Ashley Sanchez 69); 20-Civana Kuhlmann (33-Ashley Hatch 60); 24-Lena Silano

Unused Substitutes: 19- Dorian Bailey; 28-Nicole Barnhart; 18- Lyza Bosselman; 14- Gabrielle Carle

ORL: 24- Kaylie Collins; 13- Celia Jimnez Delgado (23- Messiah Bright 76); 22-Tori Hansen; 26- Caitlin Cosme; 32- Brianna Martinez; 19- Jordyn Listro; 30- Thai Reiss (15- Erika Tymrak 66); 25-Kerry Abello; 7- Haley Bugeja (28- Summer Yates 46); 29- Amanda Allen (36- Maliah Morris 61); 11- Ally Watt

Unused Substitutes: 8- Mikayla Cluff; 6-Emily Madrid; 2-Haley McCutheon; 5-Megan Montefusco

Statistics Summary: WAS/ORL

Shots: 18/7

Shots on target: 4/3

Blocked Shots: 7/2

Saves: 1 / 0

Tackles Won: 14/11

Violations: 12/11

Offside: 3/5

Misconduct Summary:

ORL Brianna Martnez 37 yellow card

WAS Ashley Hatch 81 yellow card

WAS – Ins Jaurena 85 yellow card