Cricket Schedule Delay Leaves World Cup Without Buzz In Five Months

By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI (Reuters) With the fixture schedule still a secret and the main title contenders busy with test cricket, there is a distinct lack of buzz around the 50-overs World Cup five months after its expected start in October.

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that the dates and venues for the 13th running of the showpiece tournament will be announced in due course and the Indian host board maintains the same.

Discussions with the ICC are ongoing and will announce the dates and venues soon, said a senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

That would come only after the Indian Premier League (IPL) ends on May 28, according to media reports in India.

While the lack of information, which is unusual for a major sporting event, could be a nuisance for fans planning to travel to India, the match is unlikely to affect the preparations of the eight teams who have already committed to qualified.

England, who host both white-ball World Cups, are the dominant force in short-form cricket, even if their immediate focus is on winning back the Ashes from Australia in the Test series that begins next month.

Jofra Archer is a doubt for that series due to a nagging elbow injury and captain Jos Buttler hopes that the speedster is fully fit again for the World Cup.

The reigning champions have also left the door open for Ben Stokes to return to the one-day group as the all-rounder, hero of the 2019 final, reconsiders his shock ODI retirement.

England’s shaky 2-1 victory in the ODI series in Bangladesh in March was followed by a shock 3-0 submission in the Twenty20 leg of that tour, which will have erased any trace of complacency.

India won the World Cup last time they hosted the tournament in 2011, but Rohit Sharma’s side is not looking good.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been sidelined with a back injury since last September and will miss both the IPL and next month’s World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Stumper batsman Rishabh Pant is likely to miss the World Cup as he continues to recover from multiple injuries sustained in a horrific car crash last December.

KNOWN CIRCUMSTANCES

Five-time champions Australia are also preparing for the WTC final at the Oval, which will soon be followed by the Ashes.

Pat Cummins and his men toured India earlier this year, losing the Test series but triumphing in the one-day matches.

With 14 Australian cricketers, including several first-line players, involved in the IPL, at least things will look familiar when they return for the World Cup.

Among the other hopefuls is New Zealand, who lost the 2019 final on border count, almost certainly without Kane Williamson after the skipper suffered a serious knee injury during the ongoing IPL.

Williams’ absence would make it the first ODI World Cup where no team returns with the same captaincy as in the previous edition.

While their best batsman may still be touring as team mentor, Tom Latham is likely to lead New Zealand ahead of test skipper Tim Southee.

That’s something that has yet to be worked out, coach Gary Stead said Tuesday.

Tims also captain in the test team, but Toms had a lot of white ball experience for us in the past.

Former champions Pakistan have cause for optimism after their top-flight attack and pace led them to a 4-1 victory over weakened New Zealand earlier this month.

Pakistan briefly held the number one ODI ranking during the series and skipper Babar Azam currently leads the batting ranking with teammates Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq also in the top four.

Winning the series is great and so is getting the number one ranking which put us in a good position for the World Cup, Babar said.

South Africa claimed the final direct qualifying spot, but former champions the West Indies and Sri Lanka will compete with eight other teams for the remaining two slots for the tournament in India.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)