Shane Beamer explodes new rule change





Earlier this offseason, the NCAA unexpectedly dropped news of some sweeping changes to its recruiting rules, and South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer wasn’t happy with at least one of the big changes. When asked about various hot-button topics surrounding college football, such as the transfer portal, gambling investigations and the rule changes, Beamer harshly criticized the NCAA. The biggest rule change that drew the ire of the South Carolina football chief was the new allowance for high school and high school students to make as many official visits as they want (the previous official limit on visits was five). Football recruits will still be limited to only one official visit per school (two official visits per school for basketball recruits), but otherwise official visits will not be restricted. Many coaches don’t like the new rule, and an apparently annoyed Beamer spoke about it while addressing Gamecock fans in Aiken on his Welcome Home Tour. Ben Portnoy van The state The South Carolina newspaper reported Beamer’s reaction. “That [new rule allowing players to take unlimited official visits] came out of nowhere a bit. There wasn’t much discussion…about that one.’ In case the fans in Aiken couldn’t tell from his tone and demeanor, Beamer added, “I’m not a fan of the unlimited official visits.” Beamer and other coaches have expressed several concerns about the new rule. Prospects overwhelming themselves with too many suitors, families taking advantage of official visits to schools, students missing too many (high school) days of school, and sports department budgets and schedules becoming increasingly difficult to organize are just a few of these concerns. It is not entirely clear how this rule change will affect visits to transfer portals.

