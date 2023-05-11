Kibuli shows tremendous prowess in racquet games





Kibuli SS is in unparalleled form in badminton and table tennis at the ongoing Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games in Mbarara. For table tennis, the three Kibuli boys shown dispatched their Jinja College colleagues for a combined 3-0 final score after each of them won their best of five singles at Ntare School on Wednesday. That result came after a 3-0 victory over Ubuntu Hill on Tuesday, where Sam Mbabazi, Phillip Napokoli and Joshua Mugaya defeated Jeremiah Magaya (7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7,11-7), respectively Shafic Batanda (11-8, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7) and Pius Lukale (11-9, 11-5, 11-9).





The girls also defeated Sacred Heart 3-0, but the moving story of table tennis belongs to Caltec Academy ready-to-go Anna Harriet Anzoa. She has no right forearm but pushes on. Unfortunately, she lost her games to Mbogo Colleges Jalia Nandudu (11-3, 11-7, 11-7) on Tuesday and to Mary Hills Evera Asingwire (11-2, 11-4, 11-2) yesterday. In badminton, the teams play three singles and then two doubles to determine the winner of a match. Kibuli coach Samuel Wasswa watched his younger colleagues Ahmed Oduka, Aaron Ndawula and Batham Kaweesi whitewash hosts Mbarara Highs Norman Ainebyoona (21-5, 21-5), Ferdinand Abaho (21-8, 21-6) and Calvin Akatwijuka (21 – 5, 21-6) in singles yesterday. Oduka then combined first with Ndawula and then Arafat Kibirige to defeat Abaho and Marvin Ankundas (21-1, 21-8) and Akatwijuka and Ainebyoona (215, 21-10) respectively for a 5-0 scoreline. But the match of the day was between St. Marys College Kisubi (Smack)s Herman Yiga and St. Michael Ssondes Kayongo Absolom. The latter was largely in control of the first set, but somehow languished to allow several deuces and eventually lost 28-30. Meanwhile, at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang donated Shs2m to each of the Smack and Kings College Budo rugby teams, who had to demonstrate their muscles and skills in front of the giant crowd in front of the pitch. dictated a change. The organizers opted for girls’ football, where Kawempe Muslim worked to a 1-0 victory over Sheema SS just after Ogwang awarded Shs1m to each. He praised efforts to curb age fraud through physical screening and NIRA data, but also reminded students and faculty that the new sports law, which is yet to be signed into law by the president, will have harsh penalties, such as a 10-year prison sentence. years for those involved in age fraud or other forms of fraud. kind of cheating in school games. Vincent Omoth, Marketing Manager of Fresh Dairy, said their reason for investing Shs240m is their belief in building a complete individual in health, sports and academia. Fresh Dairy High School Games G: Winner 0-3 Seeta High (GP A) G: Kibuli SS 3-0 Sacred Heart (GP B) G: Mbogo College 3-0 Iganga SS (GP C) G: Caltec 1-3 Mary Hill (GP D) B: Jinja College 0-3 Kibuli SS (GP A) B: Kawanda 3-0 Busoga College (GP B) B: Mbarara high 0-3 Caltec Academy (GP B) B: Mbogo College 3-0 at the gate (GP D) B: St. Louis Michael 2-3 Kakungulu (GP D) Kibuli SS 5-0 High School St Michael’s 5-0 Grace College

