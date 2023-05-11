Sports
Softball Hosts Final Homestand vs. U.C. Davis; Senior night on Friday
HONOLULU The University of Hawai’i softball team (29-21, 12-12 Big West) returns to host the final homestand of the season against UC Davis. The three-game Big West Series opens in one game on Thursday, May 11 at 6:00 PM HT and concludes with a Friday-night doubleheader starting at 4:00 PM HT. On Friday, Hawai’i celebrates “Senior Night” and honors its four seniors–Amanda Leer, Cira BartolottiLepepaina “Princess” Matavao and Rachel “Bueller” Sabourin.
|GAMES 51-53 – HAWAI’I (29-21 12-12 BW) vs. UC DAVIS (27-19, 13-11BW)
|Date | Time
|Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 6:00 PM HT
Friday, May 12, 2023 – Doubleheader | 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM HT
|Place
|Rainbow Women’s Softball Stadium (1,200) – Honolulu, Oahu
|Promotions
|The University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union (UHFCU).is the sponsor of Friday’s“Show UHM Your Aloha” Senior Night Game.
UHFCU prize packages will be awarded to the winners of the popular “Ballpark Bingo” on both Thursday and Friday. T-shirts are also thrown into the stands during the fourth inning of each game. Fans are encouraged towear their favorite aloha clothes and bring tileavesto the senior night festivities. UHFCU hosts the traditional “Senior Night” ceremony after the game on Friday.
|Television
|FRIDAY ONLY DH – Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] – Scott Robbs (play-by-play), Kelly Elms (color analyst)
|Live stream
|FRIDAY ONLY DH – ESPN+ (obscured in Hawai’i) – DH GAME 1 | DH GAME 2
|Radio
|ONLY THURSDAY – CBS1500 AM / Sideline Hawaii App – Tiff Wells (play-by-play), TBD (color analyst)
|Live audio stream
|ONLY THURSDAY –cbssportshawaii.com
|Live statistics
|GAME 1 | GAME 2 | GAME 3
|Game day schedules
|CLICK HERE
|Game notes
|Hawaii (PDF) | UC Davis (link)
|Social media
|@HawaiiSB|#HawaiiSB|@HawaiiSoftball |Facebook
|Tickets
|Entrance is free
HEAD COACH: Bob CoolingGeneral record:1,150-782-1 (37th season)
In Hawaii: 1,078-689-1 (32nd season)
Last week:Last week, Hawai’i was swept for the first time in 2023 by league-leader Cal State Fullerton. UH opened the three-game series with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss. In a pitching duel, Hawai’is Brianna Lopez fired a two-hitter in the loss. The ‘Bows battled all weekend, but fell short in Saturday’s doubleheader, falling 5-1 and 3-0 to end their final road trip of the year.
UC DAVIS (27-19, 13-11 GREAT WEST)Series history: UH leads, 18-14
Stripe:UCD won 2
last series: Last year, UH finished the year at UC Davis, losing the series 2-1. The Rainbow Wahine won the first game 6-4, but lost both ends of the next day’s doubleheader, 5-3 and 4-2.
Head coach:Erin Thorpe (ninth season)
NEWS & NOTESPLAYING FOR PRIDE
The Rainbow Wahine are looking to break their season-long five-game losing streak so they can clinch the team’s 30th win of the season. It would be the team’s first 30-win campaign since the team’s 33 wins in 2019.
Two wins this weekend would lead UH to post a winning record in the Big West for the fifth time since returning to competition in 2013.
Overall, this marks only the sixth time since 2013 (when UH rejoined the BW) that UH has achieved an overall winning record.
Two weeks ago prior to the start of the Long Beach State series, UH was in contention for a league title, tied for third place with UC Davis just two games behind LBSU and three behind Fullerton. The ‘Bows have since lost five of their last six games and have slipped down the standings, coming into this week with a 12-12 BW score in sixth place.
RUN RUN RUN –The UH offense outscored their opponents this season, 231 to 177 overall. The total runs of 231 in 50 games is the highest since UH scored 251 in 54 games in 2015. UH has outscored opponents in every frame except the seventh and ninth innings. UH’s most dominant inning was the second in which the ‘Bows defeated their foes, 31 to 12.
THAT BALL SAID ALOOOHA! –Hawaiʻi averages a Big West best 1.04 home runs per game, ranking No. 37 in the NCAA. As a team, UH leads the Big West with 52 home runs. In all, 11 different Rainbow Wahine have hit at least one home run each, including all seven who started all 50 games this year. It’s the most HRs since the 2015 squad to hit 56 home runs.
TURN TWO –After finishing top of all NCAA DI teams with 26 double plays last season, Hawai’i has continued its second-place prowess this season by leading the Big West with 18 double plays in 50 games. Shortstop Xiao Gin was a team-high 13 while fellow midfielder, second baseman Maya Nakamura has been at 11 and first baseman Mya’Liah Bethea enters with 10.
DIFFICULT TO K –The top two Big West players that are the hardest to strikeout are both Rainbow Wahine. Isabella Martinez has been blown just four times in 136 at bats to lead the league. Second on the list of the BW is Maya Nakamura who has struckout eight times in 123 ABs.
STURDY LINEUP –Seven Rainbow Wahine have started all 50 games this season. Only Xiao Gin, Maya NakamuraAnd Cira Bartolotti all 50 games have started in the same position (SS, 2B and CF respectively). After Dallas Millwood went out with a season-ending injury, Coolen has the same top six in batting order for the next 39 games. Only in the last four games has UH shuffled their batting order. In terms of position, the ‘Bows have consistently started seven out of nine positions. With Millwood’s injury, Bethea started the season at left for the first seven games and started the last 43 at first base. Martinez started 45 games as catcher and five with DP, while Hayley Johnson has the exact opposite, starting with 45 at DP and five at catcher. If Rachel Sabourin starts third, Clinical Office has played in the OF with 26 games in third place, 13 left and 11 right.
OH MAYA! –Junior second baseman Maya Nakamura continues to lead UH with a .390 overall batting average and a .439 average in the Big West. She leads the league with a .531 on-base percentage and is fourth with a .585 slugging percentage. She has team-highs in runs scored (35), hits (48 tied with Martinez), and 29 walks. She is also tied with Xiao Gin with a team-best 13 games with multiple hits.
BELLA AT THE SIGN –Sophomore catcher Isabella Martinez comes in second place on the team in the final week of the season with a .353 batting average. She is also second in conference with .371. Overall, she is tied as team leader with 48 hits, eight doubles and leads UH outright with a .610 slugging percentage. She is second on the team with 38 RBI and a .424 on-base percentage. Martinez has the longest hitting streak of the season for UH with 11 and is second on the roster with 12 multiple games. Behind the saucer, Martinez continues to play her own game and she’s been a force, shooting 19 of the 31 runners who tried to steal.
START PITCHING DUO –Rainbow Wahine’s pitching staff is led by sophomores Brianna Lopez and freshman Key-Annah Campbell-Pua. Lopez and Campbell-Pua are the first UH pitching duo since Brittany Hitchcock and Kanani Aina Cabrales in 2015 to both have double-digit wins in the same season. Lopez enters the final series with a career-high 15 wins, while Campbell-Pua has 11 wins. Both Lopez and Campbell-Pua also both have a complete game and seven innings of no-hitters fired. Campbell-Pua’s arrived in Las Vegas, Nev. in UNLV’s Desert Classic against Montana (2-19-23), while Lopez’s came home in the series winning streak over UC San Diego (4-1-23).
JOHNSON RUNS THEM IN –sophomore Hayley Johnson leads UH by 40 RBI – the most since Callee Heen drove in 45 in 2019. Johnson also leads UH by 13 games with multiple RBIs. She drove in a career-high five RBI at CSUN on March 18 – four of her RBI came on her first career grand slam. Johnson is also tied with a team-best eight doubles. She currently ranks third on the team with a .303 batting average.
BETHEA’S BOMBS LEAD THE BW –Junior Mya’Liah Bethea has led the league and team in home runs all season. Currently, she has 12 home runs — which is more than four other Big West teams combined — including this week’s opponent, UC Davis. After starting the first seven games on the left flank, the utility player from Las Vegas then took over at first base Dallas Millwoods injury at the end of the season. Bethea has started at first base in 43 games. In the past year, she also saw time playing catcher, left and right field. The right-handed left-handed thrower had a team-long streak of 14 games in which she reached base safely.
UNSung HERO –Although utility player Clinical Office batting just .224, she helped set the table as the second batter in the lineup. Her batting average does not reflect her importance to the team, both on offense and defense. She leads the Big West with 14 sacrifice bunts, advancing leadoff hitter Xiao Gin all 14 times. Keliinoi’s bunts led to seven runs scored due to her execution and selflessness.
