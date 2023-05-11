Softball Hosts Final Homestand vs. U.C. Davis; Senior night on Friday

HONOLULU The University of Hawai’i softball team (29-21, 12-12 Big West) returns to host the final homestand of the season against UC Davis. The three-game Big West Series opens in one game on Thursday, May 11 at 6:00 PM HT and concludes with a Friday-night doubleheader starting at 4:00 PM HT. On Friday, Hawai’i celebrates “Senior Night” and honors its four seniors– Amanda Leer , Cira Bartolotti Lepepaina “Princess” Matavao and Rachel “Bueller” Sabourin.

GAMES 51-53 – HAWAI’I (29-21 12-12 BW) vs. UC DAVIS (27-19, 13-11BW) Date | Time Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 6:00 PM HT

FRIDAY ONLY DH – Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] – Scott Robbs (play-by-play), Kelly Elms (color analyst) Live stream FRIDAY ONLY DH – ESPN+ (obscured in Hawai'i) – DH GAME 1 | DH GAME 2 Radio ONLY THURSDAY – CBS1500 AM / Sideline Hawaii App – Tiff Wells (play-by-play), TBD (color analyst) Game notes Hawaii (PDF) | UC Davis (link)



HEAD COACH: Bob Cooling General record:1,150-782-1 (37th season)

In Hawaii: 1,078-689-1 (32nd season)

Last week:Last week, Hawai’i was swept for the first time in 2023 by league-leader Cal State Fullerton. UH opened the three-game series with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss. In a pitching duel, Hawai’is Brianna Lopez fired a two-hitter in the loss. The ‘Bows battled all weekend, but fell short in Saturday’s doubleheader, falling 5-1 and 3-0 to end their final road trip of the year.

UC DAVIS (27-19, 13-11 GREAT WEST) Series history: UH leads, 18-14

Stripe:UCD won 2

last series: Last year, UH finished the year at UC Davis, losing the series 2-1. The Rainbow Wahine won the first game 6-4, but lost both ends of the next day’s doubleheader, 5-3 and 4-2.

Head coach:Erin Thorpe (ninth season)

NEWS & NOTESPLAYING FOR PRIDE