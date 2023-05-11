WORLD OF CRICKET: Jofra Archer’s latest elbow strike is worrying, but England mustn’t panic

So it looks more and more likely that England’s attack for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston next month will be similarly medium-fast again next month, with little of the x-factor that Ben Stokes has already identified as crucial to what he hopes will be flat and to be fast. pitches.

There will almost certainly be no Jofra Archer and no Olly Stone, with only Mark Wood able to propel the ball at over 90 miles per hour and available at this stage to an England captain desperate to fight Australian bowling fire with fire.

The alternatives by a point are Brydon Carse at Durham and Saqib Mahmood, even though he was left out of the Lancashire squad that faced Nottinghamshire last week to manage his recovery from a long-term injury. He will return to action against Somerset on Tuesday.

But, in the legendary words of Corporal Jones, don’t panic. I wouldn’t be surprised if England’s attack on June 16 consists of Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson alongside spinner Jack Leach and I wouldn’t worry about that at all.

Yes, it’s the same attack that backfired so badly in Australia in the last Ashes and, it must be said, struggled to maintain its effectiveness in the second innings against New Zealand in Wellington earlier this year when Stokes forced the follow-up.

But of course it’s a different matter at home, where the big two in Anderson and Broad are remarkably still strong and can be supported to make a decisive impact in what is surely even their last Ashes series, certainly at home. .

Most importantly, Robinson is a very different cricketer from the one who became a symbol of all that was wrong with English cricket when he was bowled backwards at Hobart to become the last wicket to fall in Ashes’ final humiliation.

It is no exaggeration to say that Robinson has become England’s premier bowler and to watch him last week play for Sussex at Worcester where he took 14 wickets in the match was to see a man who is a class above everyone else out and ready. to give Australia the proper shelter he so refreshingly predicted earlier this season.

Yes, it’s a little worrying that he’s already had a painkiller shot in his back this season and has hobbled away with a cramp at the end of his mammoth effort at New Road.

Unsurprisingly, and reassuringly, he will be rested from Sussex’s game against Leicestershire.

But he is a far cry from the man who had to overcome so many adversities earlier in his international career.

There is little extreme pace in England’s attack, but there is a bowler who looks more and more like Glenn McGrath with every appearance.

It seems utterly bizarre that any team would omit Stokes even if he is not fit to bowl but that is the situation he is in at Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL side signed the England captain for £1.6 million this year, but he has been out with a toe injury since April 3.

He is fit and available again now that only CSK left him out of Wednesday’s game against Delhi Capitals, with batting coach Mike Hussey saying spin conditions have forced them to choose another slow bowler instead.

The good news is that Stokes is very positive about the condition of that chronic left knee and is increasingly confident about playing a bowling role in the Ashes, but it seems like an odd way to prepare for the Test series who will determine his captaincy in England. .

Meanwhile, Joe Root finally got a match for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad but didn’t need to bat.

Frankly, the sooner two of England’s most important armory cricketers return home to properly prepare, the better. There’s only five weeks left, remember, until the ashes set in.

Enjoy international cricket while you still can

How depressing to read my colleague Matt Hughes’s revelation in Mail Sport that Mumbai Indians are preparing to offer Archer a 12 month contract which would replace his central contract and force England to ask permission if they wanted to play him .

Depressing but unfortunately inevitable. England will try to strike back with multi-year contracts, but the fact is they will struggle to match India’s financial power, especially if they strike a deal with Saudi Arabian lenders. I repeat, enjoy international cricket while you still can.

Moving occasion at the Oval

There’s a particular reason to keep an eye on the Oval at lunchtime on Thursday during the first day of the Surreys Championship match against Middlesex.

Arriving ahead after a Lords run will be Surrey bowler Matt Dunn, a group of his family and friends and 20 people from the everydayinmay4dravet group who have run – or in my case walk 5km every day to raise money to help the serious form of epilepsy that killed Dunn’s two-year-old daughter Florence.

Surrey has dedicated this competition to the fundraising efforts of Dunn, who told Mail Sport his incredibly moving story early this month and now plays such an important role in the nationwide effort to raise awareness of the little-known Dravet syndrome that is such a a devastating impact on so many families.

Dunn’s goal is to raise 50,000 and his fund is currently at 23,000 so if you can help go to the Florence Dunns Go Fund Me page or Tamara Wards everydayinmay4dravet Just Giving page where a great group that is on the is somehow affected by the condition, hopes to raise another 50,000. They are all truly an inspiration.