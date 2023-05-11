Exclusive interview with Dominic Thiem

It’s been a long, arduous road back to the top 100 for former US Open champion Dominic Thiem. The 29-year-old returned to the tour in March 2022 after a nine-month hiatus due to a serious wrist injury and dropped out of the top 300 in July.

After finishing the 2022 season on a strong note, Thiem struggled once in early 2023, but finds his rhythm again, reaching the quarterfinals in Estoril and Munich and extending world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas to a third set tiebreak in Madrid in recent weeks. Now back in the top 100, the former world number 3 has decided to skip the Rome Masters this week and instead play the ATP Challenger at home in Mauthausen, where he won his first round on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis Majors, Thiem spoke about his season so far, his split from coach and close friend Nicolas Massu and the new team he’s teaming up with, his passion for the environment and his Christmas wish list this year among other things.

Tennis Majors: : Hi Dominic. You’ve reached some quarter-finals in recent weeks and won games at both the clay-court Masters events so far this season. With the French Open in a few weeks, how do you feel about your game right now?

Dominic Thiem: I feel good, much better than at the beginning of the season. For the past month I’ve had great intensity in training, spending five hours or more a day on the track. The matches of the past tournaments have also boosted my self-confidence. Now it is important to maintain this level of hard work and keep improving every day. I want to get back to the top, and although it won’t be easy, I will give it my all.

Tennis Majors: Your last game against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Madrid Open was one of the best games you’ve played this year and must have given you a lot of confidence. Now that you’ve had some time to process things, what are your takeaways from that match?

Dominic Thiem at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters (Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic)

Dominic Thiem: The game against Tsitsipas was very good, and I realized that I can once again compete with the best players in the world. However, I also saw my mistakes, such as too many backplay errors and not being able to maintain my level in the second set. Of course I was disappointed that I didn’t win the race, but overall it was a good performance. I am working hard to correct these errors and I see improvement every day.

Tennis Majors: What’s the most important thing you learned about yourself as you embarked on this comeback journey last year?

Dominic Thiem: I learned that nothing is easy and that success takes hard work, perseverance and self-confidence. After winning the US Open, I lost some of my inner drive, after working towards that goal for 17 years. Then the injury came along and all of a sudden I wasn’t in the top three or considered one of the best players in the world. I dropped in the standings. After much thought, I found a new purpose and rediscovered my passion for tennis. I like going out on the court, practicing hard and playing games. I strive to get better every day, never give up.

Tennis Majors: How frustrating was it to play well but not get the results you wanted in terms of big wins and titles?

Dominic Thiem: Honestly, at the beginning of the 2023 season, my body and playing level were not up to the competition with the best players, and that was frustrating. But now it’s getting better day by day and I have to continue on this road.

Alcaraz’s skills are exceptional for his age, with great shots, speed and mental strength. He is also a nice person. I am sure he will win more Grand Slams. Dominic Thiem

Tennis Majors: During your absence from the sport and now a year after your comeback, three young players have really emerged as major stars and performers in the men’s game: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune. What do you think of each of them and the new generation of men’s tennis players coming up?

Dominic Thiem: These three players are incredible in their own right, with unique playstyles. Alcaraz is currently playing exceptionally well and has won many matches, including his Grand Slam title. His skills are exceptional for his age, with great shots, speed and mental strength. He is also a nice person. I am sure he will win more Grand Slams.

Sinner is a wonderful person, friendly and calm. I can even speak German to him as he grew up close to the Austrian border. He is a great player and athlete, and I think he will stay on top for a long time with the potential to win Grand Slams. Rune is also impressive, and I played against him in Monte-Carlo. He’s incredibly fast and can take early shots, disrupting your rhythm. He has the potential to become one of the best players in the coming years.

Tennis Majors: You are often described as one of the nicest guys on the tour. Who do you think would win in a Mr. Congeniality match between you, Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov?

Dominic Thiem: That is a good question. Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov are both incredible players and great guys. I love spending time with them on tour, and we always have fun times. However, I don’t think there should be a winner or a loser in that match.

I changed my entire team because I felt I needed new input Dominic Thiem

Tennis Majors: You have been working with a new team for the past few weeks – a new coach, a new physio and also a new management team. Can you tell us what went into those decisions and how the first few weeks/months went in that regard?

Dominic Thiem: I changed my entire team because I felt I needed new input. Saying goodbye to Nicolas Massu was a difficult decision, because he was not only my coach, but also a good friend. We spent a lot of time together and had great success winning the US Open. It was important to us to remain friends after our split. I also needed a new physio and Red Bull helped me find Matthias Kapl, who is young, talented, motivated and genuinely nice.

I also changed my management, with my brother, Moritz, taking over. He had been working for me for three years, taking care of all my affairs and was also a professional tennis player for 10 years. He has built a fantastic team that allows me to fully focus on tennis. That’s why it was the best solution for me to take him as my manager.

You talked about losing motivation after winning the US Open. Are you surprised to see the motivation of athletes like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams who have each won more than 20 Slams?

Dominic Thiem: As I said before, I lost my inner drive after winning the US Open title because that was a goal I had been working towards for so many years. To me, Serena and the Big Three are incredible. Winning the biggest tournaments for so long and so often it’s just unbelievable. But we all know that these players are the greatest of all time, maybe even some of the greatest athletes of all time.

Tennis Majors:: You recently talked about working with a sports psychologist. How did that help you? Do you think more young players should use the help of a psychologist before they break through to the top level in the sport?

Dominic Thiem: It really depends on the individual; some players will feel much better working on their mental health, while others may not need it as much. I wouldn’t say there is a similar way for everyone. You have to find your own way and figure out what works best for you. I also believe that some young players can improve significantly with the help of a psychologist, but again, some players may need it and some may not.

My greatest passion is our planet, our oceans Dominic Thiem

Tennis Majors: You have been a passionate supporter of environmental causes. What changes would you like the tennis tours to make to make the sport more environmentally friendly?

Dominic Thiem: My greatest passion is our planet, our oceans. It’s just amazing how amazing our planet is. That’s why it’s frustrating for me to see what happens every day; we need to improve and change. I also want our future generations to have a healthy planet that offers them the same home as I do. Of course my sport is not very sustainable because I have to fly a lot. But that’s why it’s even more important for me to help our planet.

Our tennis tour is currently changing for the better. Most tournaments no longer allow plastic bottles, but we can do so much more. Even small things like player credentials can be made from durable materials; they are still made of plastic. There are many areas that need improvement, but I see progress and that makes me happy. Now we have to move on, and the goal should be to become role models in all sports.

Tennis Majors: You recently launched your own eyewear brand Thiem View. Can you tell us more about that venture and what was the motivation behind it?

Dominic Thiem: Thiem View is a great project. It took us over a year to get everything ready. I’ve always been a big fan of sunglasses and of course a big supporter of the environment, trying to help our planet. I wanted to launch sunglasses that are 100% sustainable, and I succeeded. Plus, 90% of sunglasses are biodegradable after 180 days, which is fantastic. They are also named after my biggest title, the US Open, with the date (14.09.2020 Austrian time, when I was 27 years old). The frame of the glasses shows the string pattern of my tennis racket, which won me the championship point. I love the look, my designers did a fantastic job as did the whole team. They are available online and we ship worldwide.

Tennis Majors: What is the hardest thing you face as a tennis professional who is on tour for a long time?

Dominic Thiem: The hardest part is being away from home and not seeing my family and friends often, as well as the long hours of travel. I don’t even want to think about the hours I spend on a plane. On the other hand, that’s part of my job, and I love what I do. Being a professional athlete isn’t just fun or awesome. There are many difficult and frustrating situations.

Tennis Majors: Last question, what would be on Dominic Thiem’s ​​wish list for Santa this coming Christmas?

Dominic Thiem: My wish list would be for my family and friends, including myself, to stay healthy. I also wish for our planet to become healthier again and for people to think differently, become more sustainable and find ways to live together. And besides, it would be great to come back on top, but I don’t think Santa can help me with that; I will have to work for it myself.